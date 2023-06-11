Graham: Trump is ‘stronger today politically’ than before indictment

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said former President Trump is “stronger today politically” than before he was federally indicted over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

“I know you don’t get what I’m saying, but people on my side believe it. And I think Donald Trump is stronger today politically than he was before. I think the espionage charges are ridiculous,” Graham told host George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.”

Trump was indicted last week, charged with 37 counts in relation to classified document handling, including 31 counts of the Espionage Act.

Graham on Sunday said the espionage charges are “completely wrong” and stressed that “most Republicans believe that the law is used as a weapon against Donald Trump.”

He highlighted the controversy over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time in office and stressed concerns about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“Most Republicans believe we live in a country where Hillary Clinton did very similar things and nothing happened to her. President Trump will have his day in court. But espionage charges are absolutely ridiculous,” Graham said.

“Whether you like Trump or not, he did not commit espionage. He did not disseminate, leak or provide information to a foreign power or the news organization to damage this country. He is not a spy. He’s overcharged. Did he do things wrong? Yes, he may have he will be tried about that,” Graham said.