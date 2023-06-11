trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Coons says Trump only has himself to blame for indictment

by Julia Mueller - 06/11/23 11:52 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/11/23 11:52 AM ET

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) on Sunday said former President Trump has only himself to blame for his recent federal indictment over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

“Former President Trump has no one to blame but himself for being federally, criminally indicted,” Coons said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“All of the charges arise from his misconduct, his alleged misconduct, after receiving a federal criminal subpoena to produce classified documents, critical national security documents relating to our nuclear defense, to our nation’s potential response to an attack, that he then spoke with his attorneys about concealing or destroying,” Coons said.

Trump was indicted last week on 37 counts in the DOJ’s documents probe.

Coons on Sunday also said Trump “behaved in ways markedly different from former Vice President Pence or President Biden.” Biden is also being looked at for his handling of classified materials, and the Justice Department concluded its investigation into Pence’s document handling without bringing charges.

“And it is a sad day … for a former president of the United States to be federally criminally charged. But the basis of the rule of law in our democracy is that no man is above the law,” Coons said.

That sentiment was shared by several of the senator’s fellow Democrats in Congress after news of the indictment broke.

Tags Chis Coons Chris Coons classified documents Donald Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  2. Barr: Presenting Trump as victim after indictment is ‘ridiculous’
  3. Dana Bash spars with Jim Jordan over Trump indictment
  4. Former DHS official: Trump indictment paints ‘vivid picture’ of what ...
  5. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  6. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  7. Maggie Haberman: Trump indictment is ‘most devastating…that I have ever ...
  8. Haberman says Walt Nauta is ‘case study’ of what happens to Trump ...
  9. Christie: Details of Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  10. Sununu blasts 2024 GOP candidates over response to Trump indictment
  11. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  12. Democratic fears grow over third-party candidates
  13. Judge’s decision that compelled Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe unsealed
  14. North Carolina GOP votes to censure Sen. Thom Tillis for straying from party ...
  15. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  16. Barr: GOP spouting ‘big lies’ comparing Trump handling of classified ...
  17. Judge rules Trump ally Jeffrey Clark cannot remove disciplinary hearing to ...
  18. Graham says Trump not a spy: ‘This is not espionage’
Load more

Video

See all Video