Bipartisan bill would fund suicide prevention for first responders

A bipartisan pair of Senators want the federal government to do more to support the mental health of firefighters, paramedics, police and other first responders.

Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced the Helping Emergency Responders Overcome (HERO) Act on Wednesday, asking the Department of Health and Human Services to investigate methods to better support first responders’ mental health and prevent suicide.

Reps. Ami Bera (D-Calif.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.) introduced legislation with the same name and text in the House in May.

A 2018 study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) found that 30 percent of first responders develop mental health conditions like post-traumatic stress or depression, a rate significantly higher than the average population. The organization estimated that between 125 and 300 police officers die by suicide annually.

“Our nation’s first responders are heroes who regularly put themselves in harm’s way to save lives and protect communities, which can take an enormous toll on their mental health,” Rosen said in a statement.

The legislation comes as first responder groups have called mental health a priority for their workforces.

“Every day, firefighters and rescue workers respond to some of the most dangerous and demanding emergencies imaginable,” said Edward Kelly, president of the International Association of Firefighters, in a statement. “We owe it to firefighters to ensure they have the resources to stay safe on the job.”

Introduced in 2020 and 2021 and re-introduced last week, the act directs HHS to track and study the prevalence of suicides among first responders and create best practices and resources for identifying, treating and supporting first responders with mental health concerns.

The legislation also creates grant programs for first responders and medical personnel to fund peer mental health counselor training.

The corresponding House bill has passed three times — once each in 2020, 2021 and 2022 — but it has not yet reached a vote in the Senate.

“It is unacceptable that many of our first responders lack access to vital support services, leading to compromised mental well-being, excessive stress, and, tragically, even suicide,” Bera said in a statement.

“The HERO Act is designed to address this pressing issue by ensuring our first responders and health care providers have comprehensive access to necessary mental health resources, including expanded counseling options, and peer-to-peer best practices to mitigate the risks of suicide,” he said.

The HERO Act has been endorsed by a number of first responder advocacy groups including the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance. A study from the organization released in February found that more firefighters died of suicide than in the line of duty between 2014 and 2020.

The same study found that nearly 58 percent of firefighters were exposed to traumatic events like mass shootings, violent car crashes or child abuse. A third of respondents reported symptoms of post-traumatic stress like recurring nightmares and intrusive thoughts.

“I’m pleased to co-lead the HERO Act because our firefighters and first responders deserve our full support,” Fischer said in a statement. “These brave men and women put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, often at the expense of their own physical and mental health.”

Similar legislation encouraging police officers to seek mental health treatment by ensuring their confidentiality passed Congress in 2021, introduced by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).