Senate

McConnell declines to comment on Trump indictment

by Alexander Bolton - 06/13/23 2:46 PM ET
Greg Nash

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Tuesday said he won’t comment on former President Trump’s legal problems, pledging to stay out of the 2024 GOP presidential primary altogether.

McConnell declined to say whether he would support Trump if he is the party’s nominee for president in 2024 or respond to the allegations laid out in the 37-count indictment the Justice Department brought against Trump last week.

“I’m just simply not going to comment on the candidates,” he said when asked about supporting Trump, noting the Republican presidential primary has been playing out for the last six months and will last for another year.

“We’ve got a bunch of them and I’m just simply going to stay out of it,” he added about the large field of presidential hopefuls.

Asked about the indictment itself and whether Trump did anything wrong, McConnell said he has no intention of touching on Trump’s legal troubles.

“As I said earlier, I’m not going to start commenting on the various candidates we have running for president. There are a lot of them, it’s going to be interesting to watch,” he said.

