Senate

Senate tees up Bernstein to become Biden top economic adviser

by Al Weaver - 06/13/23 3:15 PM ET
Nominee to be Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Dr. Jared Bernstein
Greg Nash
Nominee to be Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Dr. Jared Bernstein is sworn in during his nomination hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The Senate on Tuesday advanced Jared Bernstein’s nomination to serve as President Biden’s top economic adviser, setting him up to be confirmed later today.

Senators voted 50-49 to end debate and move Bernstein along to a final vote early this evening to chair the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA). Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) was the lone Democrat to oppose Bernstein, alongside every Republican senator.

If confirmed, Bernstein will fill the post Cecilia Rouse vacated in March. Bernstein has served on the council since Biden’s inauguration. 

Heading into the vote it was not entirely clear whether Bernstein would pass. Manchin announced earlier in the day that he would vote against Bernstein and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said he was undecided.

Manchin told The Hill prior to the vote he would vote “no” due to their diverging economic philosophies.

Tester ultimately ended up voting for Bernstein.

The pair of moderate Senate Democrats are among the top political targets on the 2024 Senate map for Republicans as they both occupy deep red seats. 

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) was the lone senator who did not vote. Tuberville had indicated on Monday that he might travel to Bedminster, N.J., for an event supporting former President Trump after he was arraigned in Miami. Trump was indicted last week on charges he mishandled classified documents.

If Tuberville is present for the final confirmation vote, Vice President Harris will likely be needed to break a tie.

Republicans had been outspoken against Bernstein taking the post, arguing he was not an impartial economist.

“The CEA was designed to produce objective, empirical economic analysis. With the rarest of exceptions, it’s been led by a seasoned economist with a PhD in the field. That streak would end with Mr. Bernstein,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the Senate floor earlier on Tuesday.

“The nominee the Senate will consider this week can more accurately claim expertise in partisan warfare than economics,” McConnell added.

Tags Jared Bernstein Joe Biden Joe Manchin Jon Tester Tommy Tuberville

