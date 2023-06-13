trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump indictment 

by Alexander Bolton - 06/13/23 3:35 PM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 06/13/23 3:35 PM ET

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance announced Tuesday that he will block all of President Biden’s nominees to the Department of Justice to protest a 37-count indictment that Special Counsel Jack Smith has brought against former President Donald Trump in federal court in Florida.  

“Donald Trump is merely the latest victim of a Department of Justice that cares more about politics than law enforcement,” Vance said in a statement.  

“Starting today, I will hold all Department of Justice nominations. If Merrick Garland wants to use these officials to harass Joe Biden’s political opponents, we will grind his department to a halt,” he declared. 

Vance’s hold on Justice Department nominees will not apply to individuals nominated to the U.S. Marshals Service.  

The action will not prevent Senate Democrats from confirming Biden’s nominees to the department if they have enough votes, but it will require Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to schedule votes on individual nominees, which will eat up floor time.  

Often nominees are agreed to by unanimous consent on the floor to speed up the process. 

But Vance says the Department of Justice has unfairly targeted conservatives.  

“Merrick Garland’s department harasses Christians for pro-life advocacy, but allows hardened criminals to walk our streets unpunished. This must stop, and I will do everything in my ability to ensure it does,” Vance said.  

His office pointed to a report that 13 states have signed onto a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking records from the administration on possible FBI surveillance of parents protesting school boards. 

Tags Donald Trump Donald Trump Jack Smith Jack Smith JD Vance Joe Bidem Joe Biden Merrick Garland

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  2. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  3. Democratic leader accuses McCarthy of reneging on budget deal with Biden
  4. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  5. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  6. Trump stops in Little Havana after pleading not guilty in documents case: live ...
  7. GOP lawmaker drops f-bomb as moderates bash conservatives over revolt: ‘A ...
  8. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  9. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  10. Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents indictment
  11. Stephanie Grisham on Trump indictment: ‘He’s absolutely dejected’
  12. Trump calls special counsel ‘thug’ and ‘Trump hater’ hours before court ...
  13. Democrats raise concerns about Trump-appointed judge handling documents case 
  14. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  15. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  16. Trump stops at popular Cuban restaurant after pleading not guilty: ‘Food for ...
  17. Fox News mistakenly ID’s Trump aide as Melania during courthouse arrival 
  18. Trump ordered to not speak with Walt Nauta, witnesses about documents ...
Load more

Video

See all Video