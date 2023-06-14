Britt joins McConnell leadership team as an adviser 

First-term Alabama Sen. Katie Britt (R) has joined Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s (Ky.) leadership team as an informal adviser, joining a cadre that includes Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.).

The meetings also include members of the elected Senate GOP leadership: Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.), Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (Wyo.), Senate Republican Policy Committee Chairwoman Joni Ernst (Iowa), GOP Conference Vice Chairwoman Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines (Mont.).

The group meets in McConnell’s Capitol office every Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss strategy for the week ahead.

“I’ve always said that my goal is to ensure Alabama has the best possible seat at the table in the Senate, so our state’s people, values, and interests can be represented effectively and strongly. I’m proud to be delivering on my pledge to Alabamians,” Britt said in a statement.

“I also believe that I bring to the table a critical perspective and voice that is often missing in D.C. — that of the next generation of conservative leaders and that of moms with school-aged children,” she added.

Britt, 41, was elected to the Senate in November, taking the seat long held by former Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.).

Britt formerly served as Shelby’s chief of staff.