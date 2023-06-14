trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Senators press Uber, Lyft to toughen protections against transporting human trafficking victims

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/14/23 12:11 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/14/23 12:11 PM ET
Logos for ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft in downtown Los Angeles, California, October 24, 2018. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

A bipartisan group of senators urged chief executives at ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft to toughen protections against transporting human trafficking victims, in a pair of letters dated Monday.

The push comes after Uber recently launched a new option for teens ages 13-17, allowing them to ride alone for the first time, as well as use the food-delivery service, Uber Eats.  

Previously, Uber guidelines prevented children under 18 from riding alone and encouraged drivers to report any suspected underage riders. The restrictions were not foolproof, however, and many teens still used the app

While Uber’s new teen option aims to equip parents with tools for greater supervision, it still marks a departure from the long-held restrictions on rides for minors. 

In separate letters to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and to Lyft CEO David Risher, Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) acknowledged the steps both companies have previously taken to combat human trafficking but cited reports that ride-hailing apps have been used for human trafficking. 

In the letter to Khosrowshahi, the senators recognized the new teen option “has benefits, in that it provides parents and guardians with additional reliable transportation options for their children that they can monitor and track.”

But they added, “Given the reported prevalence of ride-hailing apps in sex trafficking, however, we are extremely concerned about the impact this change could have on the trafficking of minors.”

In the letter to Risher, the senators praised various training programs done to help drivers recognize signs of trafficking but said, “Especially given the recent reporting that Lyft has downsized and engaged in cost-cutting measures, we are concerned that the efforts to date are insufficient to address trafficking on the company’s ride-hailing service.”

The senators asked both companies’ chief executives to answer a series of questions on steps used to combat trafficking, on the reporting protocol for incidents of suspected human trafficking, on records kept of incidents, and on resources for riders. The senators also asked for the number of people employed to focus on combatting this issue.

They requested a response by June 26.

Tags Dara Khosrowshahi human trafficking Jon Ossoff Lyft Marsha Blackburn Richard Blumenthal Uber

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News issues statement on chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
  2. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  3. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  4. Chris Cuomo, Byron Donalds clash over Trump indictment
  5. John Kelly: Trump is ‘scared s—less’
  6. Virginia 1st-grade teacher who was shot by student was fired, attorney says
  7. Biden vetoes congressional effort to ax truck pollution rule
  8. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  9. RFK Jr.’s success leaves progressives pining for competitive primary
  10. GOP fears Trump legal woes will boomerang on them 
  11. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  12. Leader says Belarus now has Russian nuclear weapons, wouldn’t hesitate to use ...
  13. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  14. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  15. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  16. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
  17. Trump unloads on special counsel Jack Smith in speech hours after arraignment
  18. Democrats fume as House GOP plans steep spending cuts despite debt ceiling deal
Load more

Video

See all Video