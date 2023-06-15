trending:

Senate

Sen. Gillibrand introduces bill to protect older Americans in the workplace

by Basil John - 06/15/23 6:18 AM ET
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) says she and other lawmakers are taking a stand for older Americans.

“Far too often, older workers are being denied employment, passed over for promotions, or even fired just because of their age,” Gillibrand said.

Wednesday, the bi-partisan group introduced a bill to cancel agreements that prevent workers from filing lawsuits for age discrimination.

“Forced arbitration is secretive, it’s unfair and it strips hardworking Americans of their constitutional rights,” Gillibrand said.

“As America ages, this is gonna be a bigger problem,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said.

Graham said older workers need to be treated fairly.

“There are many employers out there looking for ways to replace older workers with younger workers simply because it’s cheaper,” Graham said.

Both Democrats and Republicans agree that protecting age discrimination isn’t the only way forced arbitration hurts workers.

“And it turns out the pairing of Graham and Gillibrand on forced arbitration is not just for sexual misconduct,” former FOX anchor and Lift our Voices Co-Founder Gretchen Carlson said.

Carlson championed Congress’ last arbitration bill aimed at helping victims of sexual assault and harassment. She said this bill is about accountability.

“The ability for older American workers to decide what’s best for them,” Carlson said.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is confident more House members will jump on board.

“This is one of the few places where I think you’re going to see bicameral, bipartisan support on legislation. This is a place where we can do that,” Mace said.

