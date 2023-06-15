trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Wyden opens ‘wide-ranging’ probe into PGA-LIV merger 

by Lauren Sforza - 06/15/23 1:14 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/15/23 1:14 PM ET
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) speaks to a reporter before the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) launched a “wide-ranging” probe Thursday into the merger between golf rivals PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Wyden sent a letter to PGA Tour leadership asking for information on the deal between it and LIV Golf, an organization that was backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). He also announced his plan to introduce legislation to remove PIF’s special tax exemption that applies to specific forms of investment by foreign governments and funds.

“The PGA Tour’s involvement with PIF raises significant questions about whether organizations that tie themselves to an authoritarian regime that has continually undermined the rule of law should continue to enjoy tax-exempt status in the United States,” Wyden wrote in a letter to PGA Tour leadership.

“In addition, I believe it is critical that lawmakers understand what risks this arrangement may pose to America’s national interests, particularly with respect to foreign investment in U.S. real estate, such as locations neighboring military facilities or sensitive manufacturing centers, and how you plan to mitigate those risks,” he continued.

Wyden also wrote that there was “no good reason” to help the Saudi-backed fund with a taxpayer subsidy.

The PGA Tour announced last week that it agreed to merge with its Saudi-backed competitor to create one larger golf organization. The agreement said it will combine the PGA Tour’s and LIV Golf’s commercial businesses into one for-profit entity that has yet to be named, and that it will see a capital investment by the PIF.

Lawmakers have raised national concerns about the merger, with Wyden previously calling it a “shameless cash grab.” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) also sent a letter to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan earlier this week, asking for more details on its “drastic reversal” on LIV Golf, which it had previously greeted with legal challenges.

Monahan defended his organization’s decision to merge, accusing lawmakers of not helping fend off the challenge from LIV Golf in a letter earlier this month.

Wyden is asking for the PGA Tour to respond to his request no later than June 23.

Tags LIV Golf PGA Tour Ron Wyden Ron Wyden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Karl Rove in Journal op-ed: Trump ‘will pay a high price’ in Mar-a-Lago case
  2. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  3. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  4. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  5. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  6. College Board says it won't alter AP courses to comply with Florida's laws
  7. Trump was uninterested in lawyer’s attempt to settle classified documents ...
  8. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  9. Biden knocks reporter for ‘dumb question’ about corruption allegation
  10. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  11. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  12. White House blasts Tuberville’s hold on military nominations
  13. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  14. Hurricane Harry is bearing down on King Charles III
  15. DeSantis responds to Newsom debate remarks: ‘Stop pussyfooting around’
  16. House approves pistol brace legislation that was at the center of conservative ...
  17. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  18. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
Load more

Video

See all Video