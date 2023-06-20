trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Sanders launching investigation into Amazon labor practices

by Nick Robertson - 06/20/23 12:49 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 06/20/23 12:49 PM ET
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a news conference on the debt limit, Thursday, May 18, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced Tuesday that he will launch a Senate investigation into labor conditions at Amazon warehouses and the company’s treatment of workers who are injured on the job.

“The company’s quest for profits at all costs has led to unsafe physical environments, intense pressure to work at unsustainable rates, and inadequate medical attention for tens of thousands of Amazon workers every year,” Sanders said in a letter to Amazon executives.

Sanders, the chairman of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, in March confronted former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on labor issues. He also backed unionization efforts last year at some of Amazon’s warehouses.

Sanders separately pressured President Biden to halt federal contracts with Amazon, alleging that the company violated federal labor law.

“Amazon should be one of the safest places in America to work, not one of the most dangerous. If Amazon can afford to spend $6 billion on stock buybacks last year, it can afford to make sure that its warehouses are safe places to work,” Sanders said in the letter.

Amazon has been cited over a dozen times by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for record-keeping violations and safety problems at its warehouses. OSHA levied three fines against Amazon in January as part of a larger investigation into warehouse safety.

Sanders criticized Amazon for providing injured workers with “minimal medical care,” and cited it as a reason for Amazon’s high worker turnover rate.

An Amazon spokesperson said that the company has received and is reviewing Sanders’ letter.

Amazon contested Sanders’ claims, saying that the figures that he cites do not show the full picture and that Amazon is indeed a safe place to work. 

“We take the safety and health of our employees very seriously. There will always be ways to improve, but we’re proud of the progress we’ve made which includes a 23% reduction in recordable injuries across our U.S. operations since 2019,” Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said. 

“We’ve invested more than $1 billion into safety initiatives, projects, and programs in the last four years, and we’ll continue investing and inventing in this area because nothing is more important than our employees’ safety,” he added.

Alongside the letter and investigation, Sanders and the HELP Committee launched a site Tuesday for Amazon workers to report on their labor conditions and levy complaints with the company.

“Chairman Sanders wants to hear from current or former workers, supervisors, medical staff, or anyone else in Amazon’s warehouses about their experiences to help inform that investigation,” the site reads.

Tags Amazon Bernie Sanders howard schultz Joe Biden labor osha senate help committee working conditions

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  2. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter guilty plea deal
  3. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  4. Judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump documents case
  5. Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal with feds
  6. House Oversight chairman vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden despite ...
  7. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  8. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  9. Bill Barr: Republicans need to ‘come to grips’ with ‘hard truths’ about ...
  10. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  11. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  12. Trump compares Hunter Biden charges to ‘traffic ticket’
  13. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  14. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
  15. Watch live: Coast Guard gives update on search for lost tourist sub 
  16. Trump lead over GOP field slips after federal indictment: poll
  17. The Memo: Democrats divided on whether to attack or ignore RFK Jr.
  18. Trump’s attacks on FBI, DOJ create Senate GOP fault line
Load more

Video

See all Video