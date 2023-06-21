trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Senate tees up final passage of US-Chile tax treaty 

by Al Weaver - 06/21/23 5:51 PM ET
by Al Weaver - 06/21/23 5:51 PM ET
The U.S. Capitol Building on June 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The U.S.-Chilean tax treaty took a step closer to ratification Wednesday as the Senate voted overwhelmingly to advance it despite a lengthy period of time for the measure to hit the floor. 

The Senate voted 97-2 to end debate on the treaty, which dates to 2012. The treaty has been under consideration for years in the upper chamber as the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted for it on four occasions in that time. 

Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) voted against the treaty, while Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) did not vote.

Sixty votes were needed for it to advance. A final floor vote is expected to take place Thursday. 

The treaty was initially signed in 2010 and made its way to the Senate two years later, but it has languished ever since, in large part because of opposition from Paul. The Kentucky Republican has been concerned that provisions of the treaty would allow foreign tax authorities access to information on U.S. citizens.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) voiced support for the treaty earlier this week, calling for it to pass to allow the U.S. to increase its access to lithium. As Schumer noted, Chile is home to the world’s largest lithium reserves and is the second-largest lithium producer.

“This treaty has been in the works for over a decade; it now has strong bipartisan support, and now is the time to finally get it across the finish line,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. 

Proponents argue the treaty will boost investment between the two countries. Among other things, the treaty would drastically reduce withholding tax rates on interest payments and royalties paid from Chile and cut the Chilean capital gains tax rate in certain cases. 

“Right now, American companies are at a significant disadvantage. Because the U.S. doesn’t have a tax treaty in place with Chile, they face double taxation and other barriers to investment and trade,” Schumer said. “Countries like China have an edge on us. It’s an unnecessary roadblock to a fruitful and economically prosperous partnership between Chile and the United States.”

“Ratifying the Chile tax treaty would quickly remedy this issue,” he added.

The Foreign Relations Committee passed it 20-1 earlier this month, setting it up for passage in the upper chamber. 

If ratified, the Chilean tax treaty would become the third such treaty between the U.S. and a South American country. 

Tags Josh Hawley Lindsey Graham Rand Paul Senate U.S.-Chile treaty

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  2. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  3. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  4. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  5. What does it mean if someone is censured? 
  6. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  7. Both parties hear what they want to hear during rare Durham public hearing
  8. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  9. McConnell: Democrats should ‘stay out’ of Supreme Court’s business 
  10. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
  11. House advances Schiff censure resolution, teeing up final vote
  12. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  13. DeSantis films ad in ‘collapsed’ San Francisco amid Newsom attack
  14. Teamsters strike with UPS could snarl commerce as labor flexes muscle
  15. Watch live: John Durham testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  16. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  17. NY Democrat on Schiff censure resolution: ‘You are the party of George ...
  18. Jan. 6 rioter who used taser on officer sentenced to more than 12 years in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video