trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Senate votes to ratify U.S.-Chilean tax treaty over Paul, Hawley ‘no’ votes

by Al Weaver - 06/22/23 2:55 PM ET
by Al Weaver - 06/22/23 2:55 PM ET
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) addresses reporters outside the Senate Chamber during a vote on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The Senate is figuring out how to proceed with the Fiscal Responsibility Act to raise the debt ceiling.

The Senate on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to ratify the U.S.-Chilean tax treaty, putting a cap on a years-long journey through the upper chamber for the measure. 

The Senate voted 95-2 on the treaty, which first came up for consideration 11 years ago. A two-thirds majority was needed for the treaty to pass. Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) were the lone “no” votes.

In total, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted for it four times in that span — 2014, 2015, 2022 and this year

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) lauded the agreement earlier Thursday and specifically pointed to Chile’s vast lithium reserves as a chief driving force to cement the treaty. Chile is home to the world’s largest lithium reserves and is the second-largest lithium producer.

“The U.S.-Chile treaty is consistent with other tax treaties we have with more than 60 countries, which boosts American competitiveness on the global stage,” Schumer said. 

“Chile is the home to the world’s largest lithium reserves, the precious metal used in emerging technologies like iPhones, EV batteries, and renewable energy storage. So, as the world races to advance clean energy technologies, Chile will be a critical ally for anyone looking to lead the way,” he said.

The treaty was initially signed in 2010, but it sat idle without a floor vote in the Senate since 2012 because of consistent opposition from Paul, who has been concerned that provisions of the treaty would allow foreign tax authorities access to information on U.S. citizens.

According to proponents of the treaty, it will boost investment between the two countries. Among other things, the treaty would drastically reduce withholding tax rates on interest payments and royalties paid from Chile and cut the Chilean capital gains tax rate in certain cases. 

The Foreign Relations Committee passed it 20-1 earlier this month, setting it up for passage in the upper chamber.

Tags Charles Schumer Chile Josh Hawley Josh Hawley Rand Paul Rand Paul US-Chilean tax treaty

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans punt on Boebert’s effort to impeach Biden
  2. Watch live: Officials give update on search for missing sub
  3. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  4. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  5. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  6. OceanGate says all five passengers of Titanic submersible believed to be dead
  7. DeSantis lashes out at Trump when asked if he’d back him as 2024 nominee
  8. Names of George Santos bond sponsors released
  9. Senate GOP questions Boebert push for Biden impeachment
  10. Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River case
  11. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  12. Former FBI analyst who kept classified records in home sentenced to prison
  13. DeSantis sues Education Department over higher ed accreditation process
  14. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  15. Debris field found near Titanic in search for missing submersible
  16. What does it mean if someone is censured? 
  17. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  18. Pennsylvania governor asks Pocono Raceway for help on I-95 reconstruction
Load more

Video

See all Video