Graham says Biden impeachment without due process would be ‘dead on arrival’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said an effort to impeach President Biden now lacking due process would be “dead on arrival” in the Senate.

Graham said during a Friday appearance on “The Hill” on NewsNation that Republicans argued that Democrats did not give former President Trump the right to due process during the impeachment proceedings against him in 2019 and 2021, and he does not believe anyone should be impeached without a hearing being held.

Graham noted that the impeachment against former President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s went through a process that allowed him to defend himself.

“But what’s being done in the House to go straight to the floor with articles of impeachment — we criticized the Democrats for not giving Trump any due process. I think this is dead on arrival,” he said.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) introduced a privileged motion in the House this week to force a vote on impeaching Biden over his handling of federal immigration policy and the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. But the motion caught many of her own colleagues by surprise and did not have support from several notable GOP members in the House and Senate, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Senate Republicans raised questions about the effort, and some said they considered it to be frivolous and not meeting the level required for impeachment. The motion was ultimately referred to the House Judiciary and Homeland Security committees, avoiding the vote for now.

McCarthy said on Boebert’s motion that impeachment is “one of the most serious things you can do as a member of Congress” and an investigative process needs to occur first to move forward.

“Throwing something on the floor actually harms the investigation that we’re doing right now,” he said.

Republicans have been pushing to impeach various members of the Biden administration, including Biden, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has introduced articles against all of them and the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves.

Some Republicans warned after Boebert’s effort failed that the attempt will give Democrats the ability to paint the GOP as extreme, with one Republican strategist calling Boebert’s effort “frankly stupid.”

Graham said impeaching any president without “some process in place” is “irresponsible.”

“It’s important that we follow the process, and if you believe that President Biden has done something this impeachable, take it through the committee, give him a chance to respond, and we’ll see what happens,” he said.