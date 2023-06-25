Klobuchar blows off criticism of Hunter Biden attending state dinner

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Sunday shrugged off criticism of President Biden’s son Hunter Biden attending a state dinner at the White House last week just after pleading guilty to tax crimes.

“You know, I think as the president explained, that’s his son. That’s a separate thing,” Klobuchar said on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” when asked if she thinks it was appropriate for Hunter Biden to be at the state dinner, which Attorney General Merrick Garland also attended.

The president’s son was in attendance at the dinner held during the official state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. Court documents last week also revealed Hunter, who has been under investigation for tax matters for several years, will plead guilty to tax crimes in a plea deal with prosecutors, and reached a diversion agreement relating to unlawful possession of a weapon.

“And I would like to say about that, that decision was made by an independent prosecutor, who is a Trump appointed U.S. attorney, who had 10 years of experience, well-respected. [The] Philadelphia Inquirer reported that he was a registered Republican. He looked at the facts and evidence and made that decision,” Klobuchar said of the legal development.

“And by the way, if that’s what the Republicans want to run on, in the coming election, good luck,” Klobuchar said.

Asked whether she wished the “perception” were different, Klobuchar said, “You always wish there are different perceptions.”

Republicans have bashed the deal as too lenient on the president’s son, with many attacking the Justice Department. Garland, who was also at the state dinner, has denied allegations of political interference in the Justice Department’s investigation into Hunter Biden.