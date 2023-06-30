Schumer pans court’s ‘MAGA-right activist wing’ over gay rights decision

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) took aim Friday at the Supreme Court over its ruling in favor of a Christian designer who challenged Colorado’s anti-discrimination law, arguing that the decision by a “MAGA-right activist wing” represents a “giant step backward for human rights and equal protection.”

The court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that the state’s anti-discrimination law violated Lorie Smith’s free speech rights under the First Amendment. Smith challenged Colorado’s law, arguing that requiring her to create same-sex wedding websites would violate her religious beliefs.

“Refusing service based on whom someone loves is just as bigoted and hateful as refusing service because of race or religion. And this is bigotry that the vast majority of Americans find completely unacceptable,” Schumer said in a statement. “By denying LGBTQ+ Americans their fundamental right to nondiscrimination, this decision erodes decades of progress established by the Court, Congress, and public sentiment.”

The New York Democrat pointed to the Senate’s work late last year to codify same-sex marriage after Justice Clarence Thomas noted that the court should reconsider the Obergefell decision that enshrined them in 2015. The Respect for Marriage Act passed with the support of 12 Republican senators and 39 GOP House members, along with almost every Democrat.

“Senate Democrats passed the Respect for Marriage Act last summer on a bipartisan basis and we are committed to building off that success,” Schumer said.

“Rest assured that we will continue to fight to ensure that all Americans – including LGBTQ+ Americans – have equal protection under the law,” he added.

The Senate Democratic leader also panned the court for its ruling that nixed President Biden’s plan to eliminate more than $400 billion in student loan debt from roughly 40 million borrowers. Schumer pointed to “hypocrisy” by Thomas in particular, saying that while justices “accept lavish, six-figure gifts, they don’t dare to help Americans saddled with student loan debt.”

“This disappointing and cruel ruling shows the callousness of the MAGA Republican-controlled Supreme Court,” Schumer said in a statement. “The fight will not end here.”

He also said that the administration has “remaining legal routes to provide broad-based student debt cancellation.”

“With the pause on student loan payments set to expire in weeks, I call upon the administration to do everything in its power to deliver for millions of working- and middle-class Americans struggling with student loan debt,” he added.