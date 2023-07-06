Tester, top GOP target, raises $5 million in second quarter

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), one of the Senate Republicans’ top political targets in 2024, announced Thursday that he raised a “record-breaking” $5 million in the second quarter of the year.

“Thank you to everyone who dug deep and made a donation to our campaign last quarter. Thanks to grassroots donors like you, we raised a record-breaking $5 million. I’m humbled by your support. Let’s keep it going,” Tester tweeted.

Tester’s campaign said it was the senator’s best second-quarter fundraising total in a non-election year.

“Montanans from all 56 counties donated to Jon Tester because they know he relentlessly fights for our Montana values every day,” said Shelbi Dantic, Tester’s campaign manager. “From our rural communities to Indian Country to our cities and towns, Montanans are fired up to keep the dirt farmer from Big Sandy in the United States Senate.”

Tester announced the fundraising haul a few days after former Navy SEAL and aerospace company executive Tim Sheehy announced his plans to run for Tester’s seat.

Sheehy, the founder of Bridger Aerospace, has millions of dollars of personal wealth and owns multimillion-dollar properties near Flathead Lake and the world-class ski resort Big Sky.

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), who ran against Tester in 2018, is also looking at running for Tester’s seat.

Tester announced that he raised $5 million for his campaign during the first three months of 2024, as well.

Total spending on Montana’s 2018 Senate race topped $63 million as more than 40 outside political groups poured money into the contest.

Tester defeated Rosendale, 50.3 percent to 46.8 percent.