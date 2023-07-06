trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Tester, top GOP target, raises $5 million in second quarter

by Alexander Bolton - 07/06/23 11:09 AM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 07/06/23 11:09 AM ET
FILE - Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks at a news conference alongside Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., back left, on Aug. 2, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Libertarians lined up with Democrats on Friday against a proposal that would effectively block out third party candidates from next year's Montana U.S. Senate election. Republicans are trying to consolidate opposition to incumbent Jon Tester in a race that's pivotal for control of the the Senate. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE – Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks at a news conference alongside Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., back left, on Aug. 2, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Libertarians lined up with Democrats on Friday against a proposal that would effectively block out third party candidates from next year’s Montana U.S. Senate election. Republicans are trying to consolidate opposition to incumbent Jon Tester in a race that’s pivotal for control of the the Senate. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), one of the Senate Republicans’ top political targets in 2024, announced Thursday that he raised a “record-breaking” $5 million in the second quarter of the year.

“Thank you to everyone who dug deep and made a donation to our campaign last quarter. Thanks to grassroots donors like you, we raised a record-breaking $5 million. I’m humbled by your support. Let’s keep it going,” Tester tweeted.  

Tester’s campaign said it was the senator’s best second-quarter fundraising total in a non-election year.

“Montanans from all 56 counties donated to Jon Tester because they know he relentlessly fights for our Montana values every day,” said Shelbi Dantic, Tester’s campaign manager. “From our rural communities to Indian Country to our cities and towns, Montanans are fired up to keep the dirt farmer from Big Sandy in the United States Senate.” 

Tester announced the fundraising haul a few days after former Navy SEAL and aerospace company executive Tim Sheehy announced his plans to run for Tester’s seat.  

Sheehy, the founder of Bridger Aerospace, has millions of dollars of personal wealth and owns multimillion-dollar properties near Flathead Lake and the world-class ski resort Big Sky. 

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), who ran against Tester in 2018, is also looking at running for Tester’s seat

Tester announced that he raised $5 million for his campaign during the first three months of 2024, as well.  

Total spending on Montana’s 2018 Senate race topped $63 million as more than 40 outside political groups poured money into the contest.

Tester defeated Rosendale, 50.3 percent to 46.8 percent.  

Tags 2024 Senate elections Montana

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. DOJ, Hunter Biden team fight back on GOP probes 
  3. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  4. Pence defends actions to pro-Trump voter who confronts him over Jan. 6
  5. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  6. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  7. Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement
  8. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  9. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  10. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  11. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  12. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  13. Court ruling prompts fears of ‘Wild West of disinformation’
  14. Retirees are underestimating how long they will live
  15. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media 'stupid,' 'potentially ...
  16. Ex-Arizona House Speaker says he’s spoken to FBI in 2020 election probe 
  17. Iran says it had court order to seize Chevron tanker
  18. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
Load more