Senate

Senators to receive first ever classified briefing on artificial intelligence 

by Alexander Bolton - 07/10/23 2:09 PM ET
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines
Greg Nash
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines is seen before a ceremony to unveil portraits of former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in the East Room of the White House on, Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Senators will receive their first ever classified briefing on artificial intelligence at 3 p.m. Tuesday from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and other administration officials.  

The briefing will take place in the Capitol’s sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF). 

In addition to Haines, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, Director of White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Arati Prabhakar, Director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Trey Whitworth and the Defense Department’s chief digital officer, Craig Martell, will also attend the briefing.  

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced the briefing in a letter to colleagues Sunday.  

Schumer informed colleagues the briefing will instruct senators on “how we’re using and investing in AI to protect our national security and learn what our adversaries are doing in AI.” 

The briefing is part of a series being hosted by Schumer along with Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.). 

