trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

McConnell denounces white supremacy in response to Tuberville controversy

by Alexander Bolton - 07/11/23 3:01 PM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 07/11/23 3:01 PM ET

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Tuesday condemned white supremacy when asked about fellow Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) hesitancy to call out white nationalists.

“White supremacy is simply unacceptable in the military and in our whole country,” he told reporters when asked about Tuberville’s latest controversial comments on white nationalism.

Tuberville faced criticism earlier this year over an interview with an Alabama radio station, during which he said of white nationalists in the military, “I call them Americans.”

In an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Monday, he doubled down on that statement, saying, “My opinion of a white nationalist, if someone wants to call them white nationalist, to me is an American.”

Tuberville sought to draw a distinction between white nationalism and racism, which he said he is against. He said white nationalist is a buzzword that liberals slap on their political opponents and said he didn’t necessarily want to throw people who identify as white nationalists out of the military.

He said it’s “just a cover word for the Democrats now where they can use it to try to make people mad across the country,” he said.

“I’m for … whoever wants to be in the military to fight for this country,” he said.

Best deals of Prime Day 2023

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) ripped Tuberville over his comments Tuesday.

“The Senator from Alabama is wrong, wrong, wrong,” Schumer said. “The definition of white nationalism is not a matter of opinion.” 

“For the Senator from Alabama to obscure the racist nature of white nationalism is indeed very, very dangerous,” Schumer continued. “He is fanning the flames of bigotry and intolerance.”

Tags Chuck Schumer Kaitlan Collins Mitch McConnell racism Tommy Tuberville white nationalism

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Russian troops are battling high and drunk: It’s nothing new
  2. Democrats want DOJ to turn over info on Barr, Durham trip to Italy
  3. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  4. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  5. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  6. McConnell denounces white supremacy in response to Tuberville controversy
  7. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  8. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
  9. Segment of Manchin-backed pipeline blocked despite inclusion in debt limit bill
  10. A record share of Americans is living alone
  11. Christie: Trump goes to bed every night ‘thinking about the sound of the jail ...
  12. Tucker Carlson hosting first GOP presidential forum — without Trump
  13. Justice Alito: States don’t always know what’s best for children
  14. Greene brushes off Freedom Caucus ‘drama club’
  15. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  16. Anderson Cooper needles DeSantis for blaming bad poll numbers on media
  17. Kremlin spokesperson: Countermeasures planned in response to Sweden’s NATO ...
  18. Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP
Load more