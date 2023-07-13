Manchin posts $1.3 million fundraising total amid presidential bid chatter

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced Thursday that he raised $1.3 million in the second fundraising quarter, outpacing his potential Republican opponents as he continues his flirtation with a possible third-party presidential bid.

In addition to the campaign numbers, Manchin’s Country Roads PAC raked in roughly $400,000. The West Virginia centrist in total has $10.7 million in the bank and an additional $2.2 million in his PAC, giving him a financial leg up if he ends up running for a third term in office. A Manchin spokesperson confirmed the reported fundraising totals.

Manchin has yet to decide whether to seek reelection and has indicated that he plans to make that decision toward the end of the year. Allies expect him to do what he did in 2018 and officially file close to the January filing deadline — if he does run for reelection in the Senate.

The fundraising totals contrast with his potential GOP opposition. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced earlier this week that he raised nearly $1 million in the two months since he jumped into the Senate race, while Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) posted $550,000 for the quarter.

Manchin’s fundraising marked a jump from his first quarter total when he raised about $400,000 for his campaign and PAC combined.

While the numbers are well behind the totals raised by some of his fellow Democratic incumbents, it does not cost nearly as much to run a competitive campaign in West Virginia as it does in other states on the map. Manchin spent $9 million on his 2018 bid, but a potential run against the wealthy Justice and GOP outside groups that are salivating at the chance of booting the sitting Democrat from office could be more expensive.

Manchin has left open the possibility of running for president as a third party candidate with No Labels — a move that has been derided widely by Senate Democrats who believe such a move would be damaging to President Biden’s chances of winning a second term.

Manchin is set to headline a No Labels town hall in New Hampshire Monday, sparking increased chatter about the possibility.

An East Carolina University survey released in late May showed that Justice holds a 22 point advantage over Manchin, while the Democrat runs even with Mooney.