Senate

Manchin to oppose Julie Su, Biden’s embattled pick to head Labor Department

by Alexander Bolton - 07/13/23 4:31 PM ET
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is seen during a Senate Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies hearing to discuss the President’s FY 2024 budget for the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced Thursday afternoon that he will oppose Julie Su, President Biden’s pick to head the Department of Labor, making it doubtful that she has enough votes to win confirmation.  

“While her credentials and qualifications are impressive, I have genuine concerns that Julie Su’s more progressive background prevents her from doing this and for that reason I cannot support her nomination to serve as Secretary of Labor,” Manchin announced in a statement.  

Biden announced Su’s nomination to serve as secretary of Labor in February, praising her as someone who “spent her life fighting to make sure that everyone has a fair shot, that no community is overlooked, and that no worker is left behind.” 

Since then, her nomination has stalled in the Senate, where Democrats hold a slim 51-seat majority.  

The lack of progress for months had fueled speculation that Su faced opposition from at least two Democratic senators. 

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee held a hearing on Su in April.  

Su, who previously served as labor secretary for the state of California, could still get confirmed as long as no other Democrat defects. Vice President Kamala Harris could break a 50-50 deadlock on the Senate floor.  

But senators speculate that Su is unlikely to move forward as Manchin is probably not the only Democrat who doesn’t want to vote for her.  

As state labor secretary, Su helped devise and enforce a law to require independent contractors in the state to classify as W-2 employees. 

Small business advocates raised concerns about her support for state-level legislation to empower government officials to set rules for wages and working conditions at independently owned franchise restaurants.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Tuesday that he’s still trying to round up enough votes to confirm her. 

“She’s a very good nominee, she’ll make a great Labor secretary and we’re going to do everything we can to get her passed,” he said. 

