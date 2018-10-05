Sarah Palin to Murkowski after Kavanaugh vote: 'I can see 2022 from my house'

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) appeared to challenge GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiHundreds of female Alaska attorneys call on Murkowski, Sullivan to vote 'no' on Kavanaugh Kavanaugh in op-ed defends getting ‘emotional’ GOP senator may miss Kavanaugh vote for daughter’s wedding MORE (Alaska) to a primary race in 2022 after the senator voted against pushing Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court through to a final vote.

“Hey @LisaMurkowski - I can see 2022 from my house…” Palin tweeted at the senator, whose term ends in 2023.

Palin's remark used a years-old misquote seized on by comedian Tina Fey in her portrayal of Palin on a 2013 "Saturday Night Live" sketch in which Fey, as Palin, quipped, "I can see Russia from my house."

The Hill has reached out to Palin for additional comment.

Murkowski was the only Republican senator to vote against a Friday measure to end debate on Kavanaugh’s nomination. Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinKavanaugh in op-ed defends getting ‘emotional’ GOP senator may miss Kavanaugh vote for daughter’s wedding Bitter partisan battle over Kavanaugh enters final chapter MORE (W.Va.) was the only Democrat to vote "yes."

The measure ultimately passed with a 51-49 vote, setting up a confirmation vote for Saturday afternoon.

Murkowski later said she had been “wrestling” with the decision, which she described as the “most difficult” of her political career.

“I have been wrestling with whether or not this was about the qualifications of a good man, or is this bigger than the nominee, and I believe we are dealing with issues right now that are bigger than a nominee,” Murkowski said.

She added that she considers Kavanaugh a “good man" but said that "he's not the right man for the court at this time."

Palin urged Murkowski on Thursday to “do the right thing” and publicly vote in favor of Kavanaugh's nomination.

“Ms. Murkowski, Please Proceed,” Palin tweeted. “Just left messages w/Sen. Lisa Murkowski, one of the few holdouts on Judge Kavanaugh for SCOTUS. Please join me in asking her to do the right thing. It is time to proceed.”

Palin’s tweet comes after she said last month that she and her husband were ready to leave their home in Alaska and “get outside and do more."