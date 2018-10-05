Susan Rice clarifies 'not making any announcements' about challenging Collins

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice clarified she was "not making any announcements" about challenging Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsKavanaugh in op-ed defends getting ‘emotional’ GOP senator may miss Kavanaugh vote for daughter’s wedding Bitter partisan battle over Kavanaugh enters final chapter MORE (R) after earlier appearing to suggest she was considering a run.

Rice, who served under President Obama's administration, had earlier tweeted "Me" when responding to another tweet from former White House Communications Director Jen Psaki asking, "who wants to run for Senate in Maine? there will be an army of supporters with you."

But Rice later sought to clarify her initial tweet, expressing thanks but noting she was not making any announcements.

Many thanks for the encourgement. I’m not making any announcements. Like so many Americans, I am deeply disappointed in Senator Collins’ vote for Kavanaugh. Maine and America deserve better. https://t.co/6oGFTFuO1Q — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) October 5, 2018

The comments from Rice came just moments after Collins announced on the Senate floor that she would vote "yes" on Kavanaugh, a move that gave the judge the necessary votes for confirmation.

"Despite the turbulent, bitter fight surrounding his nomination, my fervent hope is that Brett Kavanaugh will work to lessen the divisions in the Supreme Court so that we have far fewer 5-4 decisions and so that public confidence in our judiciary and our highest court is restored," Collins said during her speech.

Collins is next up for reelection in 2020.

Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinKavanaugh in op-ed defends getting ‘emotional’ GOP senator may miss Kavanaugh vote for daughter’s wedding Bitter partisan battle over Kavanaugh enters final chapter MORE (D-WVa.), viewed as another key swing vote, announced shortly after that he would vote in favor of Kavanaugh's confirmation.

The vote will take place more than a week after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding Ford's claims that he sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980's.

Kavanaugh has fiercely denied the accusation. He's also aggressively pushed back against sexual misconduct claims from two other women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick.

Rice's mother, Lois Dickson Rice, was born and raised in Portland, Maine. Rice's family has a summer home Lincolnville, Maine, and the former Obama administration official has been a frequent visitor, according to an Associated Press report from 2008.

She also received an honorary degree from Bowdoin College in May. Rice is currently serving as a visiting distinguished research fellow at the School of International Service at American University.

She did not immediately respond to a request for comment through the university.