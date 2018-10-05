Liberal group cuts support for Dems Manchin, Bredesen over Kavanaugh

MoveOn, a progressive outside group, said on Friday that it is cutting support for Democrats in two key Senate races because they are supporting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"We're cancelling a planned six-figure digital video ad expenditure for Phil Bredesen in Tennessee due to his Kavanaugh position," the group said in a tweet.

They added that "similarly [we] will be pulling all planned campaigning on behalf of Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinKavanaugh in op-ed defends getting ‘emotional’ GOP senator may miss Kavanaugh vote for daughter’s wedding Bitter partisan battle over Kavanaugh enters final chapter MORE in West Virginia if he votes yes. Kavanaugh is unfit for the Court."

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchin became the only Senate Democrat to say he would vote for Kavanaugh on Friday, calling him a "qualified jurist who will follow the Constitution and determine cases based on the legal findings before him."

Bredesen, who is running for a seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerProtester who confronted Flake in elevator: He’s 'torn between his conscience and his party' Poll: GOP's Blackburn leads Democrat Bredesen by 5 points in Tennessee Senate race Kavanaugh fight puts Senate on edge of precipice MORE (R-Tenn.), said that the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh "make it a much closer call" but "I’m still a ‘yes.'"

The decision by MoveOn comes after Priorities USA Action said it won’t back Democrats who vote or support Kavanaugh, whose nomination was in turmoil amid allegations of sexual assault.

Priorities hadn’t spent any money to help Bredesen and will now forgo that possibility in the remaining weeks before the midterms.

Priorities said it would also forgo spending on Manchin's race if he votes for Kavanaugh in a final vote Saturday.