Possible 2020 Dems react to Kavanaugh securing votes needed for Senate confirmation

Democrats considered to be potential contenders for their party's 2020 presidential nomination sounded off Friday after it appeared Senate Republicans had secured the votes necessary to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kavanaugh's nomination has been in question for weeks amid allegations of sexual assault from three women dating back to his high school and college years. Still, statements from senators viewed as crucial swing votes on Friday appeared to tilt the confirmation battle in his favor.

Democrats such as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren participates in anti-Kavanaugh demonstration The Memo: What Trump’s barbs say about 2020 Dems Warren: I will consider running for president after the midterms MORE (D-N.Y.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren participates in anti-Kavanaugh demonstration Trump is back in the branding game Overnight Health Care — Presented By National Partnership for Women & Families — Senate sends opioid package to Trump's desk | Drug companies fear Dem Congress | Premiums for employer plans rise MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKavanaugh’s path to confirmation begins to solidify Dershowitz rips Booker’s Kavanaugh comments: ‘That’s what they said about people accused of being Communists’ The Hill's Morning Report — Kavanaugh, Ford saga approaches bitter end MORE (D-N.J.) told Democrats and survivors of sexual assault not to lose hope in the days following Kavanaugh's likely confirmation.

"I will never stop fighting for survivors of sexual assault," Gillibrand wrote on Twitter. "We will achieve the justice and accountability you deserve. We will never give up. We will never give in."

I will never stop fighting for survivors of sexual assault. When you tell your stories, we’ll amplify your voices. We will achieve the justice and accountability you deserve. We will never give up. We will never give in. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 5, 2018

"We face defeat. But we are not defeated," Booker added in his own tweet.

"A loss. But all is not lost. Hope is the active conviction that despair will not ever have the last word," the New Jersey Democrat tweeted, adding the hashtag "#Midterms."

We face defeat



But we are not defeated.



Knocked down



But not knocked out.



A loss



But all is not lost.



Hope is the active conviction that despair will not ever have the last word. #Midterms — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 5, 2018

"[E]ven the fights we lose matter," Warren wrote in her message. "Every time you called, and marched, and tweeted, you helped move us closer. And it was so close."

This hurts. But even the fights we lose matter. Every time you called, and marched, and tweeted, you helped move us closer. And it was so close.



It’s ok to step back for a minute and take a breath. But you cannot give up. We still need you in this. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 5, 2018

California Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump is back in the branding game The Memo: Trump’s shot at Ford seems to backfire Harris tells Trump to 'stop being mean' to Ford MORE (D) didn't address the likelihood of Kavanaugh's confirmation in a Senate floor speech Friday, but slammed the FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations he faces and called the confirmation battle an "inflection" point for the U.S. on the issue of sexual assault.

"This was NOT a search for the truth. Instead, this was about politics and raw power to push through an unfit nominee," Harris said.

"I believe this is an inflection moment on the issue of sexual assault. I hope and I pray that this is a time when everyone can agree that nobody should silently suffer," she added.

Zak Ringelstein, a Democrat running against Maine Sen. Angus King Angus Stanley KingGOP centrists unsettled by Trump's mockery of Ford Angus King: Trump’s attack on Ford ‘made me feel sort of sick’ A Senator Gary Johnson could be good not just for Libertarians, but for the Senate too MORE (I), blasted the state's other senator, Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsKavanaugh in op-ed defends getting ‘emotional’ GOP senator may miss Kavanaugh vote for daughter’s wedding Bitter partisan battle over Kavanaugh enters final chapter MORE (R), on Twitter after Collins's lengthy floor speech Friday in which she said she would support Kavanaugh's confirmation. Collins, a centrist Republican, was thought to be a possible pickup for Democrats hoping to stop Kavanaugh's confirmation prior to giving her speech.

"I’m a Mainer. I’m the Democratic nominee for US Senate in Maine. I can tell you that Mainers are ashamed of Susan Collins. We must vote her out," Ringelstein tweeted while avoiding any mention of his opponent, King, who has stated that he will oppose Kavanaugh.

I’m a Mainer.



I’m the Democratic nominee for US Senate in Maine.



I can tell you that Mainers are ashamed of Susan Collins.



We must vote her out. — Zak Ringelstein (@RingelsteinME) October 5, 2018

Collins, who does not yet have an official Democratic challenger for her seat in 2020, faced calls for just that on Friday following her speech from the Senate floor.

Appearing to answer those calls was former Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice, who seemed to indicate that she was interesting in running against Collins before later clarifying that she had no announcement yet to make.

"Many thanks for the encourgement [sic]. I’m not making any announcements. Like so many Americans, I am deeply disappointed in Senator Collins’ vote for Kavanaugh. Maine and America deserve better," she wrote in a follow-up message.