trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Senate Democrats pledge to stay out of UPS, Teamsters strike

by Aris Folley - 07/19/23 3:35 PM ET
by Aris Folley - 07/19/23 3:35 PM ET
FILE - Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chair Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., responds to another Senator's remarks during testimony by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sanders electrified the left with 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns that centered on bold calls for universal, government-funded health care. But he lost each time to rivals aligned with the Democratic establishment who advocated for a more cautious approach. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
FILE – Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chair Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., responds to another Senator’s remarks during testimony by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sanders electrified the left with 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns that centered on bold calls for universal, government-funded health care. But he lost each time to rivals aligned with the Democratic establishment who advocated for a more cautious approach. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

More than two dozen Senate Democrats Wednesday sent a letter to leaders at UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters pledging not to intervene in the event of a strike.

“We are hopeful that both sides can negotiate in good faith and reach a consensus agreement that addresses basic human needs and allows workers to do their jobs safely and with dignity,” 28 Democrats said in the letter.   

“However, in the event a fair and equitable collective bargaining agreement cannot be reached, we commit to respect our constituents’ statutory and constitutional rights to withhold their labor and initiate and participate in a strike,” they said.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) led the letter, along with a host of other senators, including Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).

Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien drew attention after revealing over the weekend that the union requested that the White House not intervene if UPS workers decided to strike.

The Biden administration previously intervened last year in negotiations to prevent a national railroad strike, helping broker a labor deal between freight rail carriers and unionized workers amid concerns of the economic consequences of such a protest.

“We told the White House — and I used this analogy throughout our negotiations, throughout our rallies and practice pickets that we have taken a strong position with the White House that, you know, my neighborhood where I grew up in Boston, if two people had a disagreement, and you had nothing to do with it, you just kept walking,” O’Brien said.

“And we echoed that to the White House on numerous occasions, and we don’t need anybody getting involved in this fight,” he said.

The letter comes after more than 170 lawmakers sent a similar notice to O’Brien and UPS CEO Carol Tomé earlier this week. 

“Finally, we understand that Congress has not previously intervened in recent history to implement a collective bargaining agreement between workers and their employer under the National Labor Relations Act,” both letters state, “and we commit to not intervening in the collective bargaining process between Teamsters and UPS.”

According to the National Labor Relations Board, employees of air and rail carriers covered by the Railway Labor Act are among those excluded from coverage under the act, however. 

Tags Ben Cardin Bernie Sanders Bob Casey Catherine Cortez Masto Cory Booker National Labor Relations Act National Labor Relations Board Richard Blumenthal Senate Sherrod Brown strike Tammy Baldwin Teamsters UPS

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  2. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  3. Greene stirs Hunter Biden controversy as parties battle at IRS whistleblower ...
  4. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  5. Gaetz says he'll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  6. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  7. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  8. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  9. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  10. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  11. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  12. One quarter of adult children estranged from a parent
  13. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  14. McConnell declines to say whether Trump should be charged criminally for ...
  15. Health care providers are raking in profits by exploiting programs meant for ...
  16. Stanford president resigns amid scrutiny of his scientific research
  17. Judge rejects Trump’s bid to move hush money case to federal court
  18. Musk claps back at Ocasio-Cortez over Twitter criticism
Load more