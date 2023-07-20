trending:

Senate

DeSantis backs Tuberville’s military holds

by Al Weaver - 07/20/23 9:09 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) threw his weight behind Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) hold on promotions for military officers over the Pentagon’s abortion policy, insisting that if he’s elected the policy will not continue on. 

“No, I don’t,” DeSantis said when asked by radio host Hugh Hewitt if he thinks Tuberville should release his hold. “And the reason is the military’s policy is not following U.S. law. They are using tax dollars. They’re funding abortion tourism, which is not an appropriate thing for the military to be doing.”

“Our group of Republicans in the Congress should just take a stand on this,” he continued. “The DOD should stand down. We have all these other problems in our military. We need more ammunition, we need more recruiting, we need all these other things and yet they’re focusing on abortion tourism.”

DeSantis added that the policy “will go out the window” on Day 1 if he wins the White House. 

Tuberville’s holds have been in place for more than five months and the count of military promotions affected has increased to nearly 300, with little end in sight for lawmakers as they struggle to cut a deal with him to release the hold. 

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday indicated that he would support holding a one-off vote on the Senate floor on the policy, but it is unclear whether that would do the trick as Tuberville has not shown much interest in striking a deal that doesn’t include the policy itself changing.

Tuberville has held talks over the past week with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, but has told reporters that the talks are “cordial” but have not made any progress.

Pentagon officials on Wednesday briefed members of the Senate Armed Services Committee on the policy, but Tuberville said the briefing did not go well.

As for DeSantis, he has become one of the leading anti-abortion figures in the country, having signed a six-week abortion ban in Florida. He has not yet tossed his support behind a nationwide six-week ban.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

