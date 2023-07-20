trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Senate Democrat targeting AI-based employment decisions, worker surveillance in new legislation

by Julia Shapero - 07/20/23 1:13 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/20/23 1:13 PM ET
Bob Casey
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) introduced two new bills Thursday to target the use of artificial intelligence and surveillance technology in the workplace.

The Pennsylvania Democrat’s legislation would bar employers from relying exclusively on artificial intelligence to make hiring, firing, promotion and disciplinary decisions in the workplace and create a task force to study such automated decision systems, as well as workplace surveillance.

“Right now, there is nothing stopping a corporation from using artificial intelligence to hire, manage, or even fire workers without the involvement of a human being,” Casey said in a press release. 

“As robot bosses become more prevalent in the workplace, we have an obligation to protect working families from the dangers of employers misusing and abusing these novel technologies,” he added.

The No Robot Bosses Act, which Casey introduced alongside Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), would prohibit employers from solely using an automated decision system to make employment-related decisions, require regular testing for discrimination and biases in such systems and mandate independent, human oversight of their use.

A summary of the bill from Casey’s office pointed to several hypothetical scenarios in which job applicants and workers could be harmed by automated decision systems, such as a recruitment software automatically rejecting a resume over an employment gap or a tracking algorithm firing an employee without warning for not performing up to its standards.

Casey and Schatz were also joined by Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) in introducing the Exploitative Workplace Surveillance and Technologies Task Force Act Thursday, which would create a task force to study the use and impact of automated decision systems and workplace surveillance.

Tags Artificial Intelligence Bob Casey Brian Schatz Cory Booker

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Cook shifts Boebert race to ‘toss-up’
  2. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  3. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  4. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  5. Fox News analyst: GOP may have ‘outsmarted themselves’ on support for RFK ...
  6. Democrats tear into RFK Jr. during weaponization hearing
  7. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  8. Senate Judiciary panel advances Supreme Court ethics reform bill  
  9. Jordan says RFK Jr. post on Hank Aaron was ‘just pointing out facts’
  10. Watch live: House Weaponization subcommittee hears testimony from RFK, Jr.
  11. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  12. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  13. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  14. House approves FAA reauthorization bill
  15. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  16. ‘Americana-themed’ amusement park the size of Disney’s Magic Kingdom is ...
  17. Judge denies bid by ‘QAnon Shaman’ to toss out Jan. 6 conviction
  18. Florida Board of Education approves controversial standards for teaching Black ...
Load more