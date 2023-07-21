trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Coons warns of government shutdown: We will ‘scare the hell out of you’

by Julia Shapero - 07/21/23 4:21 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/21/23 4:21 PM ET

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) warned on Friday that a government shutdown appears likely, as Congress faces down a September deadline to pass its annual spending bills.

“We are going to scare the hell out of you,” Coons said at the Aspen Security Forum, alongside Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and James Risch (R-Idaho). “We’re really good at that.”

“On the debt ceiling, on default, we came right up to the end,” he continued. “We’re gonna have a government shutdown because we’re gonna fight between the House and Senate about appropriations. Maybe, I sure hope not. We keep coming right up close.” 

Lawmakers have until the end of September to pass the 12 annual appropriations bills to fund the government, but with the August recess approaching, they are staring down a tight deadline.

However, Coons suggested that bipartisan efforts, like those between himself and his Republican colleagues on Friday’s panel, will ultimately get the job done.

“In the end, it is exactly these kind of gentlemen with whom I am able to work and where we are able to continue to deliver sustained, strong, forward-leaning initiatives around strengthening our country, our defense, our military, our manufacturing and our system,” he said. 

“It’s really only because of the personal relationship that are at the core of the Senate that we’re still able to work,” he added.

Tags appropriations bills Chris Coons government shutdown James Risch John Cornyn

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  2. FBI improperly used 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  3. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  4. JFK’s grandson calls RFK Jr.’s White House bid ‘an ...
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Org just ahead of trial
  7. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  8. Republicans rush to defend Jason Aldean and ‘Try That in a Small Town’
  9. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  10. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  11. Putin’s purge of allies shows he came closer to being toppled than anyone ...
  12. Texas A&M president resigns over hiring controversy around Black editor
  13. UPS strike would trigger pandemic-era supply chain issues, expert says
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — Grassley defies FBI with Biden-focused clash
  15. Parents to be notified if student identifies as transgender in California ...
  16. Trump target letter hints at surprise approach from prosecutors 
  17. How Jimmy Carter has changed the conversation around hospice
  18. Coons warns of government shutdown: We will 'scare the hell out of you'
Load more