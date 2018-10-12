Cornyn: 'All the money in the world' won't help O'Rourke win Texas

O'Rourke's campaign announced Friday that he raised more than $38 million during the third fundraising quarter of the year, which ended Sept. 30. Cruz, who is seeking a second Senate term, brought in $12 million during the same three-month period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cornyn — who has at times had a strained relationship with Cruz but is supporting his campaign — acknowledged that O'Rourke raised "a lot of money," but he predicted Cruz will still win when voters head to the polls on Nov. 6.

"I think all the money in the world is not going to help Beto at this point because I think he is self-identified as a national Democrat, which means he's way too liberal to get elected in Texas," Cornyn told reporters.

O'Rourke, who was elected to the House in 2012, has pledged not to take money from PACs in his Senate bid. In a video posted to Twitter he said the third-quarter funds came from more than 800,000 contributions.

Cornyn said "adoring [media] coverage" explains part of the enthusiasm for O'Rourke's campaign.

"He's obviously captured a lot of people's imagination and the ability to raise money through these portals — like ActBlue, small donations — is obviously allowed him to raise a bunch of money," Cornyn said. "Good for him, but I still don't think he's going to win."

O'Rourke is considered an underdog in his race against Cruz, despite his fundraising numbers.

Cornyn said the poll is "probably in the ballpark" for the race, but predicted Cruz will "win by double digits" next month.

Cruz has a 7-point lead over O'Rourke in the race, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polling.

Cruz and O'Rourke have been locked in a tighter-than-expected campaign for months, bolstering hopes among Democrats that they might be able to flip the seat.