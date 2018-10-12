Cornyn: 'All the money in the world' won't help O'Rourke win Texas

© Anna Moneymaker
Senate Majority Whip John CornynJohn CornynSenate heads home to campaign after deal on Trump nominees Saudis 'obscuring' journalist disappearance, GOP senator tells Hill.TV GOP chairman: FEMA has enough money for Hurricane Michael MORE (R-Texas) on Friday brushed off a record-breaking fundraising haul from Rep. Beto O'RourkeRobert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeElection Countdown: Minnesota Dems worry Ellison allegations could cost them key race | Dems struggle to mobilize Latino voters | Takeaways from Tennessee Senate debate | Poll puts Cruz up 9 in Texas Poll: Cruz holds 9-point lead over O’Rourke in Texas Senate race Election Countdown: Florida candidates face new test from hurricane | GOP optimistic about expanding Senate majority | Top-tier Dems start heading to Iowa | Bloomberg rejoins Dems | Trump heads to Pennsylvania rally MORE (D), saying it won't be enough for the Democratic challenger to unseat Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzElection Countdown: Minnesota Dems worry Ellison allegations could cost them key race | Dems struggle to mobilize Latino voters | Takeaways from Tennessee Senate debate | Poll puts Cruz up 9 in Texas Senate leaders strike deal on 15 judicial nominees, setting up early recess Dems struggle to mobilize Latino voters for midterms MORE (R-Texas).
O'Rourke's campaign announced Friday that he raised more than $38 million during the third fundraising quarter of the year, which ended Sept. 30. Cruz, who is seeking a second Senate term, brought in $12 million during the same three-month period.
Cornyn — who has at times had a strained relationship with Cruz but is supporting his campaign — acknowledged that O'Rourke raised "a lot of money," but he predicted Cruz will still win when voters head to the polls on Nov. 6.
"I think all the money in the world is not going to help Beto at this point because I think he is self-identified as a national Democrat, which means he's way too liberal to get elected in Texas," Cornyn told reporters.
O'Rourke, who was elected to the House in 2012, has pledged not to take money from PACs in his Senate bid. In a video posted to Twitter he said the third-quarter funds came from more than 800,000 contributions.
Cornyn said "adoring [media] coverage" explains part of the enthusiasm for O'Rourke's campaign.
"He's obviously captured a lot of people's imagination and the ability to raise money through these portals — like ActBlue, small donations — is obviously allowed him to raise a bunch of money," Cornyn said. "Good for him, but I still don't think he's going to win."
O'Rourke is considered an underdog in his race against Cruz, despite his fundraising numbers.
A Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday found Cruz with a 9-point lead. It's the same edge Cruz had in the same poll three weeks ago.
Cornyn said the poll is "probably in the ballpark" for the race, but predicted Cruz will "win by double digits" next month.
Cruz has a 7-point lead over O'Rourke in the race, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polling.
Cruz and O'Rourke have been locked in a tighter-than-expected campaign for months, bolstering hopes among Democrats that they might be able to flip the seat.
In addition to Texas, Democrats are trying to pick up Senate seats in Tennessee and Arizona, where GOP Sens. Bob CorkerRobert (Bob) Phillips CorkerGraham on punishment for Saudi journalist's disappearance: 'Everything would be on the table' Senators warn Trump that Saudi relationship is on the line Overnight Defense — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Pentagon grounds F-35 fighter fleet | Trump calls US-Saudi relationship 'excellent' | Adds that ties would be hurt if journalist was killed MORE (Tenn.) and Jeff FlakeJeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeFlake on Kavanaugh confirmation: To see GOP 'spiking the ball in the end zone' doesn't seem right GOP fractured over filling Supreme Court vacancies in 2020 Election Countdown: Florida candidates face new test from hurricane | GOP optimistic about expanding Senate majority | Top-tier Dems start heading to Iowa | Bloomberg rejoins Dems | Trump heads to Pennsylvania rally MORE (Ariz.) are retiring from Congress. They're also hoping to unseat Sen. Dean HellerDean Arthur HellerSenate heads home to campaign after deal on Trump nominees Progressives furious about Senate judicial nominee deal Senate leaders in talks to wrap up October session MORE (Nev.), the only Senate Republican up for reelection in a state won by Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Rep. Marsha BlackburnMarsha BlackburnElection Countdown: Minnesota Dems worry Ellison allegations could cost them key race | Dems struggle to mobilize Latino voters | Takeaways from Tennessee Senate debate | Poll puts Cruz up 9 in Texas Taylor Swift reportedly sees bump in album sales after endorsing Democrats The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem path to a Senate majority narrows MORE (R) is leading the Tennessee race by more than 5 percentage points on average, according to RealClearPolitics. But a New York Times/Siena College poll released Friday had up her 14 points over Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen, a former governor of Tennessee.
Cornyn added on Friday that he was feelingly "increasingly optimistic" that Republicans would hold their majority in the Senate, where they currently have a 51-49 advantage over Democrats. He pointed to Tennessee as well as races in Missouri and North Dakota, where Democratic Sens. Claire McCaskillClaire Conner McCaskillSenate heads home to campaign after deal on Trump nominees Overnight Energy: Climate skeptic confirmed as DOJ environmental lawyer | EPA to phase out air pollution panel | Ad campaign targets mercury rule proposal Election Countdown: Minnesota Dems worry Ellison allegations could cost them key race | Dems struggle to mobilize Latino voters | Takeaways from Tennessee Senate debate | Poll puts Cruz up 9 in Texas MORE and Heidi HeitkampMary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampSenate heads home to campaign after deal on Trump nominees Native American tribe slams Supreme Court decision upholding North Dakota voter ID law Election Countdown: Minnesota Dems worry Ellison allegations could cost them key race | Dems struggle to mobilize Latino voters | Takeaways from Tennessee Senate debate | Poll puts Cruz up 9 in Texas MORE, respectively, are up for reelection in states that President TrumpDonald John TrumpUber CEO pulls out of Saudi Arabia conference over Khashoggi disappearance Don Lemon: Kanye West's meeting with Trump was a 'minstrel show' Senate heads home to campaign after deal on Trump nominees MORE won by double digits in 2016.
"All of the races seem to be moving in our direction," said Cornyn, who gave some credit to the recent confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett KavanaughBrett Michael KavanaughSenate heads home to campaign after deal on Trump nominees Man charged with sending Feinstein email threatening her life Progressives furious about Senate judicial nominee deal MORE. "I just think the Kavanaugh hearing was important. But it's not just that, but the realization of who would be in charge if, in fact, Democrats did win the majority."
Tags Marsha Blackburn Claire McCaskill Brett Kavanaugh Heidi Heitkamp Beto O'Rourke Donald Trump Dean Heller John Cornyn Bob Corker Jeff Flake Ted Cruz Texas Texas Senate race 2018 midterms