Senate

Trump rips ‘weak, ineffective’ Cornyn, Romney

by Tara Suter - 07/26/23 12:33 PM ET
Former President Trump said Wednesday on Truth Social that GOP Sens. John Cornyn (Texas) and Mitt Romney (Utah) will not win their next elections.

Cornyn and Romney have criticized Trump and his actions on various issues, including his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent debt ceiling negotiations.

Romney, one of the seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment, recently encouraged fellow Republicans donating to 2024 GOP presidential campaigns to pressure candidates who are not proving competitive to get out of the race so Trump doesn’t have to run against a larger field, which could give him an advantage in getting the party nomination.

“Who is a worse Senator, John ‘The Stiff’ Cornyn of Texas, or Mitt ‘The Loser’ Romney of Massachusetts (Utah?)?” Trump asked on Truth Social. “They are both weak, ineffective, and very bad for the Republican Party, and our Nation. With even modestly skilled opposition, they’ll lose their next Election. Who could ever forget Mitt proudly marching, with full mask, down a once proud Washington, D.C. street with BLM and Rioters? Likewise there’s Cornyn, always quick to surrender to the Dems, giving them anything they want?”

Trump last year strongly criticized Cornyn for negotiating bipartisan gun safety legislation, calling him a “RINO” — Republican in name only — and said he and other Republicans were helping facilitate the taking away of Americans’ guns. 

Cornyn said in May he will support someone other than Trump in 2024.

“We need to come up with an alternative,” he said on a call with Texas reporters. “I think President Trump’s time has passed him by and what’s the most important thing to me is we have a candidate who can actually win.”

