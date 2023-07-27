Lawmakers prepare to leave town for recess: live coverage

Congress is racing to complete work on several must-pass bills before lawmakers leave for a five-week recess.

A vote on the annual defense policy bill could come in the Senate late tonight and the full House passed its first fiscal 2024 spending bill. House leaders punted on a second spending bill, opting to start recess a day early.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) freezing in front of the mics during a press conference Wednesday and Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) recent statements about whether to impeach President Biden are also topics of conversation and concern on the hill.

