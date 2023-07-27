Lawmakers prepare to leave town for recess: live coverage
Congress is racing to complete work on several must-pass bills before lawmakers leave for a five-week recess.
A vote on the annual defense policy bill could come in the Senate late tonight and the full House passed its first fiscal 2024 spending bill. House leaders punted on a second spending bill, opting to start recess a day early.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) freezing in front of the mics during a press conference Wednesday and Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) recent statements about whether to impeach President Biden are also topics of conversation and concern on the hill.
Follow along with all of it below.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.