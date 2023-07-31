trending:

Senate

Trump: McConnell freeze-up ‘a sad thing to see’

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/31/23 9:07 AM ET
Former President Trump said it was “a sad thing to see” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) freeze at the podium during a press conference and called for new leadership atop the Senate GOP.

“We have to have that,” Trump said when asked whether he wants to see new leadership after McConnell’s freeze-up last week. Trump offered the comments in an interview on Breitbart News that aired Sunday.

Trump said it was “sad” to see McConnell freeze up, while continuing to criticize the way McConnell had led the Senate GOP.

“Well, I thought it was sad. At the same time. I think it’s a shame that he went so far out to give Green New Deal money to Biden and the Democrats,” he said, adding, “But that was too bad. That was actually a sad thing to see. He had a bad fall, I guess and probably after effect of that, but it was also sad that he gave trillions and trillions and trillions of dollars to the Democrats to waste on the green New Deal.”

Trump added later about McConnell: “At the same time, I hope he’s well.”

Trump and McConnell have repeatedly battled since the GOP leader staunchly criticized Trump for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021. McConnell did not vote guilty in Trump’s impeachment trial but ripped him in a dramatic speech on the Senate floor at the trial’s conclusion.

McConnell has also signaled his displeasure with Trump’s influence in GOP primaries, which a number of Republicans argue was a factor in helping Democrats keep the majority in that chamber.

Trump’s criticisms repeated his past attacks on McConnell and two pieces of legislation backed by President Biden. One is a bipartisan transportation bill that McConnell supported, but the chief climate provisions passed by the Biden administration were in the Inflation Reduction Act, which McConnell opposed and did not receive GOP support.

During a press conference last week, McConnell stopped talking mid-sentence and froze, prompting his colleagues to inquire about his well-being and pause the news conference momentarily, before McConnell returned and insisted he was “fine.”

McConnell, at 81 years old, has been Senate GOP leader for 16 years and in January became the longest-serving Senate leader in history, surpassing a record set by former Sen. Mike Mansfield (D-Mont.).

In his comments about the freeze-up, Trump did not comment on McConnell’s age — which has been raised often in conjunction with the incident — and attributed McConnell’s episode to the fall he had earlier this year, when McConnell suffered a concussion. Recent reporting has also indicated McConnell suffered additional undisclosed falls.

