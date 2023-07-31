trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Democratic senators challenge Alito to testify before Congress 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/31/23 7:08 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/31/23 7:08 PM ET

A pair of Democratic senators is challenging Justice Samuel Alito to testify before lawmakers, just days after the justice said Congress had “no authority” to regulate the Supreme Court.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.) both called on the justice Monday to testify before lawmakers after Alito told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Friday that Congress lacks the jursidiction to regulate the court. This comes as Democrats attempt to mandate stronger ethics rules since Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas have come under recent scrutiny for ethics controversies.

“If Justice Alito is willing to expound to the Wall Street Journal that Congress has no authority over the Court, he should come before Congress to tell us directly why—in testimony before the Judiciary Committee,” Blumenthal posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“And while he’s there, we can talk about ethical lapses & a Supreme Court code of conduct,” he added.

Whitehouse reposted Blumenthal’s comments, adding that “Alito can also explain how it’s ethical to offer opinions on matters likely to come before the Court — that’s not what they tell us in confirmation hearings.”

Blumenthal and Whitehouse both serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee and have both been outspoken about the recent ethical controversies the Supreme Court has faced. Whitehouse also blasted Alito’s interview with the Journal in a separate post on X on Monday.

“And why would they not offer opinions about matters that might come before the Court? Right, because it would be unethical,” Whitehouse wrote. “To belabor the point, Alito just did something colleagues have called unethical, to protect his ability to do things that are unethical. Rich.”

Tags Clarence Thomas Richard Blumenthal Samuel Alito Senate Judiciary Committee Sheldon Whitehouse Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. High school boys are trending conservative
  2. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  3. Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to halt his impeachment
  4. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  5. Democrat downplays Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer’s testimony
  6. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  7. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
  8. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  9. Will Trump inevitably be the GOP nominee? Here’s the case for and against
  10. Harris: ‘Ridiculous’ to have to say slavery had no benefits
  11. California neighborhood under quarantine due to invasive fly species
  12. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  13. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  14. Graham warns Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would be an attack on NATO 
  15. Trump expects to be indicted on Jan. 6 charges ‘any day now’
  16. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  17. X sign removed from Elon Musk company’s San Francisco headquarters
  18. First religious charter school in the US faces legal challenge
Load more