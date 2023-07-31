Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in face, condition not life-threatening

Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) announced on Monday night that the senator is receiving outpatient care after experiencing a “sudden onset of numbness” in her face and is expected to need “several weeks” of recovery.

Doctors believe that the numbness was likely the result of swelling of a facial nerve that was caused by a post-viral infection, Britt said in a statement. She was admitted to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Ala., and was released, saying that her condition is not considered life-threatening.

“A specialist from UAB has subsequently evaluated me on an outpatient basis and concurred with the prognosis and course of treatment,” Britt said in the statement. “My condition is not life-threatening, and recovery could take several weeks.

“I am grateful for the medical professionals providing excellent care, and my family and I are deeply grateful for your prayers,” she added.

The news came only days after the Senate broke for its month-long August recess, with lawmakers not slated to return to Washington until after Labor Day.

Britt, 41, won her first term in office last year and has largely kept a low profile during her first seven months in the upper chamber. However, she was added to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) leadership team recently.

The junior Alabama senator also sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is set for a busy September as it looks to help avoid a government shutdown and fund the government for Fiscal 2024.