trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in face, condition not life-threatening

by Al Weaver - 07/31/23 9:35 PM ET
by Al Weaver - 07/31/23 9:35 PM ET

Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) announced on Monday night that the senator is receiving outpatient care after experiencing a “sudden onset of numbness” in her face and is expected to need “several weeks” of recovery. 

Doctors believe that the numbness was likely the result of swelling of a facial nerve that was caused by a post-viral infection, Britt said in a statement. She was admitted to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Ala., and was released, saying that her condition is not considered life-threatening. 

“A specialist from UAB has subsequently evaluated me on an outpatient basis and concurred with the prognosis and course of treatment,” Britt said in the statement. “My condition is not life-threatening, and recovery could take several weeks. 

“I am grateful for the medical professionals providing excellent care, and my family and I are deeply grateful for your prayers,” she added. 

The news came only days after the Senate broke for its month-long August recess, with lawmakers not slated to return to Washington until after Labor Day. 

Britt, 41, won her first term in office last year and has largely kept a low profile during her first seven months in the upper chamber. However, she was added to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) leadership team recently.

The junior Alabama senator also sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is set for a busy September as it looks to help avoid a government shutdown and fund the government for Fiscal 2024. 

Tags Katie Britt Mitch McConnell

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. High school boys are trending conservative
  2. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  3. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  4. Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in ...
  5. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  6. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  7. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  8. Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to halt his impeachment
  9. DeSantis says ‘we didn’t pick the fight’ on Florida slavery curriculum
  10. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
  11. Democratic senators challenge Alito to testify before Congress 
  12. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  13. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  14. Will Trump inevitably be the GOP nominee? Here’s the case for and against
  15. Harris: ‘Ridiculous’ to have to say slavery had no benefits
  16. Graham warns Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would be an attack on NATO 
  17. Democrat downplays Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer’s testimony
  18. The risks and prospects of impeaching Joe Biden 
Load more