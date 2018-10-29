Graham: A GOP victory in Missouri Senate race would show 'Kavanaugh DID matter'

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamErdogan presses Saudi Arabia to reveal who gave order to kill Khashoggi Corker’s imminent departure puts Saudi sanctions in doubt Dems hold active discussions on 2020 debates MORE (R-S.C.) said Monday that electing state Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) in Missouri's Senate race would show the importance of confirming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughTransgender fight could prove major test for Supreme Court Lawmakers seek to quell partisan tensions after week of violence Biggest election winner? Polarization in America MORE.

"If we win here in Missouri it will be the most visible symbol that Kavanaugh DID matter," Graham tweeted, along with a video of him speaking at a rally for Hawley. "This is the Show-Me State. I want you to show the country that what they did to Kavanaugh will NOT work! Elect @HawleyMO."

If we win here in Missouri it will be the most visible symbol that Kavanaugh DID matter.



This is the Show-Me State.



I want you to show the country that what they did to Kavanaugh will NOT work!



Elect @HawleyMO.#MOSen https://t.co/8UBxhNtxMI — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 29, 2018

Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillThe Memo: Trump base will be tested in midterms Lara Trump: President won’t bear responsibility for GOP losses Election Countdown: Latest glimpse at fundraising highlights Dem edge | Cook moves Menendez race to toss up | Heated Missouri Senate debate | O'Rourke scrambling to win Latino voters | Bloomberg spending big for Dem candidates | DNC talks 2020 debates MORE (D), Hawley's opponent, voted against the confirmation of Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations against him.

Hawley supported Kavanaugh and now leads McCaskill by 2 points, according to polls averaged by RealClearPolitics.

Graham, was one of Kavanaugh's most vocal defenders, said earlier this month that he hopes Democrats "get their ass kicked" for how they treated Kavanaugh during the Senate confirmation process.