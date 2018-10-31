Romney going door to door to boost support for Republicans in Utah

Senate candidate and former Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyUsing Trump 'a winning strategy' for Republicans in Senate races, says conservative analyst O'Rourke picks up third Texas newspaper endorsement over Cruz Evangelical pastor on bus tour contrasts Trump quotes with the Bible MORE has been going door to door in Utah to boost voter interest for other GOP candidates.

"I do get a, 'What are you doing here? How did you arrive here?'" Romney told Fox News recently, when asked how he's received as he goes from house to house.

"Of course, the reaction changes from door to door. Some Democrats are not as enthusiastic as some Republicans," Romney said. "But by and large a very big welcome."

As a former Massachusetts governor and 2012 GOP presidential nominee, Romney is well known in the state.

A spokesperson for Romney's campaign told The Hill he campaigned for Davis County Commission candidate Lorene Kamalu and Utah House candidate Melissa Ballard.

Throughout the midterms, he has actively campaigned for other Utah Republicans, supporting 41 state and local hopefuls as well as nine national candidates.

Romney's own Senate race has been relatively quiet, given poll numbers suggest he will win easily against his Democratic opponent, Jenny Wilson, with the election less than a week away.

"I think I'm the one guy who will be in the United States Senate - if I get there - that's actually run for president and not planning on doing it again," Romney told Fox.

"And as a result of that I think I have the freedom to really focus on issues that the people of our state care about and the people of our country care about."

"That relates to our budget deficit, the amount of debt we have, as well as our immigration policies," he said. "So there's a lot I hope to be able to do."