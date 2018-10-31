GOP Senate candidates dodge on Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship

GOP Senate candidates say they share Trump's frustration with the broader immigration system while generally dodging on specifics about changing birthright citizenship, a concept based on the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT But when asked on local radio station KTAR if she agreed with Trump about ending birthright citizenship and using an executive order to do it, she demurred.

"In this case, if we secured our border, if we strengthened our immigration laws, if we closed the loopholes that are being taken advantage of right now we wouldn't even have this conversation," she said.

“This issue is a symptom of the larger problems we are facing. The reason we keep having this immigration discussion is because we have not passed immigration reform," Heller said in a statement sent to The Hill.

Heller instead attempted to put blame on Democrats for Congress's inability to pass immigration or border security legislation, saying he understands "the president’s frustration on immigration and border security because I am frustrated too.”

Trump this week reignited a fight over birthright citizenship as he leans into hardline immigration rhetoric in an attempt to drive out his base voters ahead of the midterm election on Tuesday, when control of Congress hangs in the balance.

The president raised the issue in interview with Axios that was released Tuesday, saying he believes he could nix birthright citizenship with an executive order.

"It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't," Trump said. "You can definitely do it with an act of Congress. But now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order."