McSally accuses Arizona media of 'protecting' Dem opponent Sinema

Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallySenate battles tighten in two key races GOP Senate candidates dodge on Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship Poll: Dems hold slim lead in Arizona, Nevada Senate races MORE (R) Wednesday night accused members of the media of shielding her opponent in the Arizona Senate race, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D).

"This just goes to show you that she's Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerScarborough tears into GOP candidates promising protections for pre-existing conditions: ‘They’re all lying’ Manchin wrestles with progressive backlash in West Virginia The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Health care a top policy message in fall campaigns MORE's top recruit and with a lot of money, with TV ads, millions and millions of dollars, she's been able to fool a lot of people," McSally told Fox News's Sean Hannity, when asked why the Senate race was so tight in a traditionally red state.

Hannity referred to a number of Sinema's past statements that McSally has used to attack her, including jokingly calling Arizona "the meth lab of democracy."

"They're not aware of those things, unless they're watching you're show, which I'm grateful that you keep bringing it up," McSally told Hannity.

"But the Arizona media has been protecting her and so she's coming across as something's she's not in the biggest political makeover of our history."

McSally and Sinema are neck and neck in the Arizona race to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeSenate battles tighten in two key races GOP Senate candidates dodge on Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship Poll: Dems hold slim lead in Arizona, Nevada Senate races MORE (R), with RealClearPolitics showing Sinema up by an average of 0.7 points across polls.