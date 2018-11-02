Toss-up races dominate battle for Senate

Toss-up races are dominating the final days of the unpredictable midterm elections, pushing the heated battle for the Senate down to the wire.

How those races shake out will determine which party controls the upper chamber next year, as Democrats appear increasingly confident they'll retake the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump concerned Zinke broke rules amid DOJ referral: report 1,600 scientists sign letter opposing Trump’s plan to narrow gender definition Five Takeaways from West Virginia's Senate debate MORE and Republican leaders have homed in on expanding the Senate majority, with Trump barnstorming the country for eleventh-hour stops in key states to energize his base in an effort to drive more GOP voters to the polls on Nov. 6.

Republicans, who hold a narrow 51-seat majority, have a much stronger chance of hanging on in the run-up to Election Day, when they have only one vulnerable incumbent, Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Trump, Obama battle for the Senate Overnight Defense: Trump says 15,000 troops could deploy to border | Mattis insists deployment is not 'stunt' | Pompeo calls for Yemen peace talks in November GOP Senate candidates dodge on Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship MORE (Nev.), on the ballot.

Even with a promising GOP map, Doug Heye, a strategist and former spokesman for the Republican National Committee, said the battle for the Senate wasn’t likely to feature many “blowouts anyways,” meaning several races may very well be decided in the remaining days.

The overall showdown is being fought against a backdrop of deep polarization, political violence and racial animus that’s left a degree of uncertainty heading into Tuesday.

“It comes from underwhelming candidates in some cases, and a polarized population in a lot of states,” Heye said. “In other cases, you have candidates who match up against each other pretty well.”

Democrats face a much narrower, but not impossible, path to winning back the Senate. Historically, the GOP should lose Senate seats during the first midterm of a Republican presidency, but Democrats are playing defense in 10 states that Trump carried in 2016, and where he remains popular.

They'll need to run the table — flipping two GOP seats and holding onto their own vulnerable incumbents — if they want to win the Senate.

Democrats argue that the political atmosphere is trending in their direction as their candidates focus on issues like health care and protections for pre-existing conditions, areas where they feel they have an advantage because of GOP plans to repeal ObamaCare.

But they face growing headaches in states like North Dakota, where Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampElection Countdown: 5 days to midterms | Steve King faces his toughest test | Oprah stumps for Abrams in Georgia | Trump stokes controversy with immigration ad | Dems keep focus on health care | Polls show West Virginia, Indiana Senate races tightening Judge refuses to block voter ID law for Native Americans in North Dakota The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Trump, Obama battle for the Senate MORE (D) is trailing GOP challenger Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerElection Countdown: 5 days to midterms | Steve King faces his toughest test | Oprah stumps for Abrams in Georgia | Trump stokes controversy with immigration ad | Dems keep focus on health care | Polls show West Virginia, Indiana Senate races tightening Judge refuses to block voter ID law for Native Americans in North Dakota The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Trump, Obama battle for the Senate MORE by more than 11 percentage points, according to an average of polls by RealClearPolitics.

In a sign that Republicans feel they are poised to pick up the seat, Trump has no plans to visit North Dakota in the waning days of the midterm campaign.

Democrats, however, aren’t counting Heitkamp out. She was down almost 6 points in 2012 before eking out a 1-point victory.

David Bergstein, a spokesman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), said Democrats have “cut our potential liabilities” and forced Republicans to spend millions of dollars defending seats in deeply red states.

“That’s a pretty significant change in the underlying dynamics of the map since the start of the cycle,” he said. “We needed to shrink our defensive battleground while putting every realistic target in play – that’s exactly what’s happened.”

If Democrats lose just one of the seats that they’re defending they’ll need to win in three out of their four potential pick up opportunities: Nevada, where Heller is the only GOP senator running in a state that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive Takeaways from West Virginia's Senate debate Poll: Republican Noem has 3-point lead in South Dakota gubernatorial race Bannon, ex-Trump officials talked Roger Stone, WikiLeaks with Mueller: report MORE won in 2016, as well as seats in Arizona, Tennessee and Texas.

Underscoring the electoral advantage for Republicans, they could lose in Nevada, where Heller is facing off against freshman Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenElection Countdown: 5 days to midterms | Steve King faces his toughest test | Oprah stumps for Abrams in Georgia | Trump stokes controversy with immigration ad | Dems keep focus on health care | Polls show West Virginia, Indiana Senate races tightening Poll: Dems hold slim lead in Arizona, Nevada Senate races The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Tensions boil over in Washington after bomb scares MORE (D), and still hold onto the chamber with a 50-50 split, with Vice President Pence available to cast any tie-breaking votes.

Bergstein said Democrats believe they have a “strong path to victory” in Arizona, Nevada and Tennessee. The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report lists each race as a toss-up.

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is ahead of Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyArizona’s Green Party candidate drops out of Senate race and endorses Kyrsten Sinema Election Countdown: 5 days to midterms | Steve King faces his toughest test | Oprah stumps for Abrams in Georgia | Trump stokes controversy with immigration ad | Dems keep focus on health care | Polls show West Virginia, Indiana Senate races tightening Poll: McSally has 7-point lead on Sinema in Arizona Senate race MORE (R-Ariz.) by less than 1 percentage point, though some recent polls have her ahead by as many as 6 points. A win by Sinema would give Democrats their first Senate victory in Arizona since the mid-1990s.

In Nevada, Heller is up by an average of 2 points, according to RealClearPolitics, though a recent CNN poll showed Rosen up by 3 points. Democrats hold a slight lead in early voting numbers, according to tallies by The Nevada Independent.

Heller and McSally have both hewed closely to Trump as they try to gin up support from the president’s fervent base. The president stumped for both candidates last month, but GOP sources told CNN that he was asked to avoid rallies in Arizona and Nevada in the final days of the campaign.

Two of Democrats’ long-shot pickup opportunities — Tennessee and Texas — appear to be fading. Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnElection Countdown: 5 days to midterms | Steve King faces his toughest test | Oprah stumps for Abrams in Georgia | Trump stokes controversy with immigration ad | Dems keep focus on health care | Polls show West Virginia, Indiana Senate races tightening Poll: Blackburn leads Dem opponent by 8 points in Tennessee Senate race Senate battles tighten in two key races MORE (Tenn.) and Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke rakes in thousands of dollars from Hollywood celebrities Former ICE chief: Trump's additional troops to border will do ‘absolutely nothing’ Poll: Cruz leads O'Rourke by 3 points in Texas Senate race MORE (Texas) both hold firm, single-digit leads in their respective races.

Republicans are hoping close contests in red states, where Democrats are trying to emerge victorious in states carried by Trump in 2016, will allow them to increase their majority.

A GOP strategist said Republicans have a “great map” but are battling history that shows the party in power doesn’t get “a favorable outcome” two years into a GOP administration.

“I don't think anyone is surprised in this environment that we're at a place where there are so many toss-ups,” the strategist added.

In addition to North Dakota, Democratic incumbents in Florida, Indiana and Missouri are locked in tight races viewed by strategists and election handicappers alike as toss-ups. Strategists from both parties say Missouri, Indiana and North Dakota are the three closest contests where Democrats are on the ballot.

Meanwhile, Montana has appeared to come back into range for Republicans, with millions of dollars in advertising flooding the state and the White House’s renewed focus on knocking off Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Trump, Obama battle for the Senate Election Countdown: Trump rattles GOP, spars with Ryan on citizenship | Republicans under pressure to denounce Steve King | Dem confidence grows | Pelosi says Dems will take House | Party hopes young voters deliver blue wave | Tester fights for survival Libertarian candidate endorses GOP nominee Rosendale in Montana Senate race MORE (D), who has maintained a narrow but steady lead in the polls.

Trump is crisscrossing the country in the final days of the election cycle with the hope of boosting turnout among his fervent base, even though his name is not atop the ticket. He’s making repeat trips to Missouri, Indiana, Montana, Florida and West Virginia, while steering clear of Democrats’ two best pick-up opportunities: Nevada and Arizona.

Katie Martin, a spokeswoman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said Republicans believe GOP candidates will benefit from Trump's presence.

"A visit from President Trump is one of the biggest boosts for Republican Senate campaigns, and we consistently see a bump in polling after rallies," she said.

The president has largely focused his closing message on immigration, a red-meat issue for his base. But some Republicans worry that his call to end birthright citizenship through an executive order a week before the midterms puts the GOP in an uncomfortable spot.

Trump also prompted fierce backlash from Democrats — and outspoken critic Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeManchin says birthright citizenship 'worthy of looking at" Arizona’s Green Party candidate drops out of Senate race and endorses Kyrsten Sinema Election Countdown: 5 days to midterms | Steve King faces his toughest test | Oprah stumps for Abrams in Georgia | Trump stokes controversy with immigration ad | Dems keep focus on health care | Polls show West Virginia, Indiana Senate races tightening MORE (R-Ariz.) — over a new campaign ad about how Democrats would handle immigration, focusing the spot on a deported Mexican man who killed two sheriff’s deputies after reentering the U.S.

Republicans hope that rhetoric won’t overshadow the party’s overall message on immigration, and its emphasis on economic growth over the past two years.

“Immigration drives our base and drives it more than it does for Democrats,” said Heye. “It can be a base motivator, but there are other ways to do that than putting your own party at odds with itself and on defense.”