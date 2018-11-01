Manchin says birthright citizenship 'worthy of looking at"

Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinTrump to make final midterm push with 11 rallies in six days Trump fights uphill GOP battle on pre-existing conditions McConnell after restaurant confrontation: 'I will not be intimidated' MORE (D-W.Va.) said Thursday that the concept of granting birthright citizenship is "worthy of looking at," but was adamant that President Trump Donald John TrumpMore voters associate with Trump than GOP: poll Top Dem on Senate Russia probe decorates house for ‘witch hunt’ on Halloween Voters credit Trump over Obama for booming economy: poll MORE cannot change it via executive order as he has suggested.

"I think it’s worthy of looking at it. I think the president needs to say what he intends to do," Manchin said during a West Virginia Senate debate.

"I think there’s a lot can be done, and a lot can be controlled, but he cannot do it by an executive order," the senator added, arguing the president can't unilaterally change the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchin's opponent, Republican Patrick Morrisey, said Trump is "right to look at the birthright lottery," but added he would want to see the president's executive order to ensure it's being handled the right way.

Manchin, who is up for re-election in a state Trump won easily in 2016, joined Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellySenate battles tighten in two key races Donnelly says he ‘misspoke’ when discussing minority staffers Election Countdown: Trump rattles GOP, spars with Ryan on citizenship | Republicans under pressure to denounce Steve King | Dem confidence grows | Pelosi says Dems will take House | Party hopes young voters deliver blue wave | Tester fights for survival MORE (Ind.), another vulnerable Democrat, in appearing open to the idea of ending birthright citizenship.

In an interview with Axios published Tuesday, Trump vowed to end citizenship for children of nonlegal residents born in the U.S., a change he proposed during the 2016 campaign.

He did not indicate when he would sign such an order, but the concept is one of many he has floated in the closing days of the campaign regarding immigration.

A number of lawmakers, including Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanTrump's attack on Ryan seen as advance scapegoating Election Countdown: Trump rattles GOP, spars with Ryan on citizenship | Republicans under pressure to denounce Steve King | Dem confidence grows | Pelosi says Dems will take House | Party hopes young voters deliver blue wave | Tester fights for survival GOP Senate candidates dodge on Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship MORE (R-Wis.), Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeSenate battles tighten in two key races GOP Senate candidates dodge on Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship Poll: Dems hold slim lead in Arizona, Nevada Senate races MORE (R-Ariz.) and Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Trump divides Republicans ahead of midterms Vulnerable Senate Dem open to legislation ending birthright citizenship Trump plans executive order to end birthright citizenship MORE (R-Iowa) promptly refuted Trump's assertion that he can end birthright citizenship via executive order since it is enshrined under the 14th Amendment.

"Well, you obviously cannot do that. You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order," Ryan told WVLK radio in Lexington, Ky.

Trump responded to the criticism on Wednesday, saying birthright citizenship would be ended "one way or another" and attacking Ryan.