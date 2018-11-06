Warren wins reelection, setting up 2020 White House bid

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Cruz dismisses 'vampire' attack from Jim Carrey: 'Everyone knows the dead vote Democrat' Trump trails Michelle Obama, Oprah and Harris by double digits in hypothetical 2020 match-ups: poll MORE (D) is projected to win reelection to a second Senate term, paving the way for her to explore a highly anticipated presidential campaign in 2020.

Warren was declared the winner over Republican Geoff Diehl, a little-known state representative who touted his role in helping to repeal a state law that automatically indexed the state’s gas tax to inflation.

The liberal senator expressed her gratitude in a Tuesday evening tweet, saying she is "just getting started."

Thank you, Massachusetts! Six years ago, I promised to go to Washington to fight for you every single day. Tonight, let's send the powerful interests a message: We're just getting started. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) November 7, 2018

Warren criticized Diehl as someone who would not stand up to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE, who is unpopular in Massachusetts, and for not pushing back more forcefully on the president’s immigration rhetoric.

Diehl portrayed Warren as an ambitious politician already looking ahead to a run against Trump in 2020 and promised that he would represent Massachusetts for all six years of his term.

The contest was a low-key affair compared to Warren’s expensive race against incumbent Republican Scott Brown in 2012, which she won by about 7 points after both candidates spent nearly $80 million.

Warren was a shaky campaigner at times in 2012, having had no previous experience in a major elected office. Brown during that campaign hit Warren on her claims of Native American heritage while a law professor at Harvard University, an attack that Trump has since taken up with gusto.

Last month, she attempted to counter GOP criticisms that she had falsely claimed Native American heritage by releasing DNA test results showing she had a pure Native American ancestor in her family tree six to 10 generations ago.

But the move provoked controversy as such a distant ancestor put her Native American ancestry somewhere between 0.1 percent and 1.6 percent.

After six years in Washington, Warren has become a more surefooted politician. She led her party’s opposition to the roll back of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act and has recently begun speaking to reporters in the U.S. Capitol.

Warren enters the 2020 election cycle as a top-tier White House contender. She said at the end of September that she would take a “hard look at running for president” after Nov. 6.

CNN last month ranked her first in its power rankings of Democrats most likely to win the party’s nomination in 2020.

Her toughest competition for the nomination include several Democratic colleagues: Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerMail bomb suspect's mother wants country, Trump to tone down rhetoric Juan Williams: Healthcare is a big winner for Dems Age becomes talking point surrounding 2020 Democratic field MORE (N.J.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Trump trails Michelle Obama, Oprah and Harris by double digits in hypothetical 2020 match-ups: poll Juan Williams: Healthcare is a big winner for Dems MORE (Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Trump trails Michelle Obama, Oprah and Harris by double digits in hypothetical 2020 match-ups: poll Juan Williams: Healthcare is a big winner for Dems MORE (N.Y.).

Warren raised more than $34 million for her reelection and reported $13.9 million in cash on hand as of mid-October.