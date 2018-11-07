Senate GOP beats expectations with expanded majority

Senate Republicans expanded their 51-seat majority on Tuesday, overcoming historic political headwinds that cost their party the House.

The results in key battleground races mark a major victory for the caucus and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe top Senate seats most likely to flip A voter guide for the 100 million who are not planning to vote Next Tuesday’s vote will determine the future of Social Security, Medicare MORE (R-Ky.) and will provide President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE with a GOP firewall in Congress as emboldened House Democrats are itching to launch new investigations into the administration.

Republicans quickly dashed any Democratic hopes of flipping the Senate by defeating two red state incumbents and holding onto Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzEva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Cruz dismisses 'vampire' attack from Jim Carrey: 'Everyone knows the dead vote Democrat' Sabato's Crystal Ball: Dems will pick up more than 30 House seats, GOP set to keep Senate MORE’s seat in Texas. By early Wednesday, they had toppled Democratic Sens. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyTrump says he wants to unite the country 'eventually' Sanders, Conway appear at Trump rally Trump’s closing argument frames midterms as a referendum on his White House MORE (Ind.), Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampLegal fights over voting rights tighten already-close races Trump’s closing argument frames midterms as a referendum on his White House The top Senate seats most likely to flip MORE (N.D.) and Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillOvernight Health Care: Medicaid's popularity on the ballot in four red states | GOP in a bind on pre-existing conditions | Pelosi urges Dems to push health message day before midterms Trump’s closing argument frames midterms as a referendum on his White House Missouri's McCaskill: 'People in this state know I'm not Hillary Clinton' MORE (Mo.).

They also appeared poised to pick up Florida, though a spokesman for Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonFlorida races could be decided by Puerto Rican voters Polling location near Miami briefly ran out of ballots during early voting The top Senate seats most likely to flip MORE (D-Fla.) said Wednesday morning that the three-term senator had not conceded to Gov. Rick Scott (R).

“Based on numerous media reports the U.S. Senate race has been called for Rick Scott. This obviously is not the result Senator Nelson and his campaign had worked so hard for. The Senator will be making a full statement tomorrow to thank all those who rallied to our cause,” Nelson's campaign said in a statement.

In addition to preventing an upset in Texas, Republicans held onto retiring Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerThe top Senate seats most likely to flip Corker declines to say whether he voted for Blackburn Poll: Bredesen, Blackburn in dead heat in Tennessee Senate race MORE’s seat in Tennessee with Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnThe top Senate seats most likely to flip Watch live: Trump holds campaign rally in Tennessee Lawmakers, forecasters: Election Day up for grabs MORE (R-Tenn.) easily defeating former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D).

The end result will give Republicans at least a 52-seat majority starting in January, with the potential to add additional seats in the coming weeks.

A special election in Mississippi is headed to a Nov. 27 runoff between Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), who was appointed to succeed retiring Sen. Thad Cochran William (Thad) Thad CochranIt’s time to recognize the service of Chinese-American WWII veterans with Congressional Gold Medal Poll: Runoff likely in Mississippi Senate special election The Hill's Morning Report — Kavanaugh ordeal thrusts FBI into new political jam MORE (R-Miss.), and Democratic candidate Mike Espy, a former U.S. Agriculture secretary.

The Arizona Senate race between Reps. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyLegal fights over voting rights tighten already-close races Sinema slams McSally for running 'smear' campaign focusing on 2003 Taliban comment Arizona Senate race a virtual tie: poll MORE (R-Ariz.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is not expected to be called until later this week since more ballots need to be counted to break the statistical tie.

And Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterThe Hill's Morning Report — What if the polls are wrong? The top Senate seats most likely to flip Patagonia closing stores nationwide on Election Day MORE (D-Mont.), after leading in election results for most of Tuesday night, had fallen behind GOP challenger Matt Rosendale as of 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

But even if Democrats win in Arizona, Montana and Mississippi, it won’t be enough to flip control of the Senate. The best possible outcome for Democrats would be a 52-48 Republican majority.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielCREW files Hatch Act complaint against Kellyanne Conway RNC rips Politico editor-in-chief over Trump tweet Election Countdown: Cruz, O'Rourke fight at pivotal point | Ryan hitting the trail for vulnerable Republicans | Poll shows Biden leading Dem 2020 field | Arizona Senate debate tonight MORE said Democrats were able to turn a Democratic “tsunami into a ripple.”

"With gains in the Senate, Republicans defied history, an achievement reached only four times in history,” she said, referencing the rarity of the president’s party picking up Senate seats during the first midterm in a presidency.

The GOP’s path to keeping, and even expanding, its Senate majority was aided mightily by a favorable map that saw Republicans defending nine seats compared to 26 for Democrats, 10 of which were in states won by Trump in 2016.

Heitkamp’s race was expected to end up in Republican hands, and a few other seats held by Democrats were locked in a statistical tie heading into Election Day.

As control of the House appeared to fade for Republicans in recent weeks, Trump homed in on Senate races, barnstorming through key states that would determine if Republicans would be able to keep and expand their majority in the chamber.

McConnell and Trump spoke on Tuesday night amid the favorable election results, a spokesman for the Senate GOP leader confirmed, and McConnell thanked the president for his help in picking up seats.

McConnell also took a victory lap on Tuesday night, with his campaign account tweeting a GIF of the GOP leader smiling.

The two men have touted their relationship during the midterm campaign, a stark turnaround from the summer of 2017 when they were locked in a public war of words after the failed ObamaCare vote.

Aside from setting up a competitive Senate fight in 2020, the expanded majority could pay dividends for Republicans starting next year.

Though long held GOP goals like repealing ObamaCare are off the table with a Democratically controlled House, Republicans will have a smoother path to confirming controversial Trump nominees as senators brace for a massive post-midterm Cabinet shakeup.

"When the GOP maintains control of the Senate, the conservative judicial train is going to keep running!" GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamIt’s very difficult to change the Constitution — on purpose The birthright citizenship debate explained GOP Senate candidates dodge on Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship MORE (S.C.), who could be the next Judiciary Committee chairman, said in a tweet.

Several Trump picks have been thwarted by the narrow Senate majority that effectively gives moderate GOP senators the power to make or break their nomination. A larger majority will change that dynamic.

Tuesday wasn’t without some bright spots for Senate Democrats, who worked throughout the cycle to limit their liabilities.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinThe top Senate seats most likely to flip Dems fighting for political lives tout support for border security Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide MORE (W.Va.), Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownTrump’s closing argument frames midterms as a referendum on his White House Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide Cordray leads GOP's DeWine by 5 points in Ohio governor's race: poll MORE (Ohio), Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyObama quietly records dozens of get-out-the-vote pitches Dems target small cluster of states in battle for House Overnight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Trump officials move to require drug prices in TV ads | 4,000 more people lose Medicaid in Arkansas | New top official for Medicaid MORE (Pa.), Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinWarren: Minimum wage should be enough to support a family Biden: 'We need to recognize that words matter' in wake of violence The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — One week to the midterms: Election handicappers weigh in MORE (Wis.) and Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Poll: Dem Stabenow leads Republican James by 7 points in Michigan Senate race Michigan Senate candidate calls Giuliani 'Randy' after he bungles endorsement MORE (Mich.), each won reelection in states that voted for Trump in 2016.

Democrats also staved off GOP upsets in New Jersey and Minnesota: Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezTrump lowers refugee goal to 30,000, he must meet it Blame Senate, not FBI, for Kavanaugh travesty Dems urge tech companies to remove 3D-gun blueprints MORE (N.J.) won reelection and Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Trump, Obama battle for the Senate Nearly half of men ousted in 'Me Too' movement replaced by women Election Countdown: Takeaways from heated Florida governor's debate | DNC chief pushes back on 'blue wave' talk | Manchin faces progressive backlash | Trump heads to Houston rally | Obama in Las Vegas | Signs of huge midterm turnout MORE (Minn.) was elected to serve out the final two years of Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenHarvey Weinstein accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl: reports Nearly half of men ousted in 'Me Too' movement replaced by women Election Countdown: Takeaways from heated Florida governor's debate | DNC chief pushes back on 'blue wave' talk | Manchin faces progressive backlash | Trump heads to Houston rally | Obama in Las Vegas | Signs of huge midterm turnout MORE’s Senate term.

And Democrats managed to flip a GOP seat as Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Poll: Rosen leads Heller by 4 points in Nevada Senate race The top Senate seats most likely to flip MORE (Nev.) ousted Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Poll: Rosen leads Heller by 4 points in Nevada Senate race The top Senate seats most likely to flip MORE (R), the only Republican running in a state carried by Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE in 2016. Rosen's victory is a significant bright spot in an otherwise bitter election night for Senate Democrats and comes after the party swept the state in 2016.