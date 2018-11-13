Van Hollen not interested in staying on as chair of Senate Dems' campaign arm

Sen. Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenMomentum builds for Dems to take on campaign finance reform Rosen defeats Heller in Nevada Senate race The Hill's Morning Report — What if the polls are wrong? MORE (D-Md.) says he’s not interested in serving another cycle as chairman of the Senate Democrats’ political fundraising committee.

Van Hollen earned high marks from his colleagues for his leadership of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) this cycle, when Democrats had to defend 10 incumbents in states that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to oust Nielsen as early as this week: report California wildfire becomes deadliest in state’s history Sinema’s Senate win cheered by LGBTQ groups MORE won in 2016.

The Maryland lawmaker previously served back-to-back terms as chairman of House Democrats' campaign arm, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, leading some Democratic colleagues in the Senate to hope he could be persuaded to reup for another cycle.

But when asked Tuesday evening if he would be interested in another term as DSCC chair, Van Hollen smiled and replied, “No.”

An hour earlier, one of Van Hollen’s colleagues suggested to The Hill that he would be a good choice to serve again because of his success in the 2018 midterms and his experience heading the DCCC for two cycles in the House.

Incoming freshman Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has been floated a possible successor to Van Hollen at the DSCC in the wake of her hard-fought win this month.

Arizona is home to one of several Republican seats Democrats hope to capture in 2020. There will be a special election to fill the seat long held by late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainSinema invokes McCain in Senate acceptance speech Overnight Health Care — Presented by The Partnership for Safe Medicines — Medicaid expansion gets extra boost from governors' races | Utah's expansion to begin April 1 | GOP lawmaker blames McCain for Dems winning House Overnight Defense — Presented by Raytheon — Trump's Armistice Day trip marked by controversy | US ends aerial refueling to Saudi coalition in Yemen | Analysts identify undeclared North Korean missile bases MORE (R).