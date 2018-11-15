Cortez Masto named Dem Senate campaign chairwoman

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoElection Countdown: Hyde-Smith's 'public hanging' joke shakes up Mississippi runoff | New lawsuits in Florida | Trump wants Florida election official fired | Mia Love sues to stop Utah vote count | Republican MacArthur loses NJ House race Cortez Masto poised to become DSCC chair This week: Congress starts lame-duck with leadership fight MORE (D-Nev.) was named chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) on Thursday.

Cortez Masto is the first Latina to be named to the position and will lead the party’s campaign efforts heading into 2020.

"I want to thank Chairman Van Hollen for his hard work in the 2018 election and I am committed to replicating the blue wave America saw in Nevada throughout the entire country and electing a Senate Democratic majority in 2020,” Cortez Masto said in a statement.

Cortez Masto's ascension to DSCC chair comes after Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) indicated he didn't want to continue in the position.

She was reported to be the top contender to succeed him, but Democrats left their leadership elections without a named replacement for Grassley.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) praised Cortez Masto in a statement on Thursday.

“Catherine Cortez Masto was our first choice for DSCC Chairwoman because she has demonstrated the attributes we want in a leader: she breaks glass ceilings, is hardworking, astute politically, an outstanding fundraiser and respected by every member of our caucus. She’ll be a great leader of the DSCC and help us fight to regain the majority in 2020,” said Schumer.

Nevada has been a political bright spot for Democrats for the last two election cycles. In 2016, Democrats swept the state with Cortez Masto becoming its first female senator.

Democrats also unseated Sen. Dean Heller last week, in one of their two pick ups.