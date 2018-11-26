Bernie Sanders: I will probably run in 2020 if I'm the best candidate to beat Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders on 'alarming' climate change report: 'We’ve got to wake up and address these issues' The Memo: White House says it’s Dems who must work with Trump Schatz: Dems will nominate a progressive in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) said he will probably run for president in 2020 if he is the best candidate to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpFranklin Graham: Trump defends the Christian faith Trump slams '60 Minutes' over report on family separations GOP senators open door to tougher response on Saudi Arabia MORE.

"I’m not one of those sons of multimillionaires whose parents told them they were going to become president of the United States," Sanders told New York Magazine. "I don’t wake up in the morning with any burning desire that I have to be president."

"If there’s somebody else who appears who can, for whatever reason, do a better job than me, I’ll work my ass off to elect him or her," he added. "If it turns out that I am the best candidate to beat Donald Trump, then I will probably run.”

Sanders made similar remarks last week, saying his team was "looking at" the possibility of a 2020 run.

"[I]t’s a decision that impacts your family," Sanders said on MSNBC's "PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton."

"And I want to make sure that when I make that decision, if I decide to run, that I have concluded, in fact, that I am the strongest candidate who can defeat Donald Trump," he said.

Sanders ran in the 2016 Democratic primaries and garnered popularity among progressives, before being defeated by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHow the right can prepare for 2020 Fox's Pirro to Clinton on 2020: 'The only place that you need to run is back into the woods' Gowdy on Ivanka Trump's email investigation: 'I'm concerned anytime any president prejudges the outcome' MORE for the nomination.

The self-described democratic socialist has been one of Trump's most outspoken critics the Senate, often referring to him as the "most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history."