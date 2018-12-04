Stacey Abrams says she may run for Senate or governor in coming years

Stacey Abrams said Monday that she is mulling another possible bid for Georgia's governorship in 2022 or one of the state's Senate seats in 2020.

“I am thinking about both,” she told Politico regarding the Senate and gubernatorial races. “Georgia is my state.”

“And the changes I talked about in this campaign remain changes I believe are necessary for our state to continue to progress, to serve the entirety of our state, and that the issues that I raised remain urgent and important," she added.

Speaking at a donor conference to the news outlet, Abrams also said she is "open to all options."

She said she had not yet thought about a presidential campaign, saying “I am open to all options, and it’s too soon after the election to know exactly what I’m going to do.”

If Abrams were to vie for one of Georgia's Senate seats in 2020, she'd likely face off against Sen. David Perdue (R), Politico notes. Should she launch a gubernatorial campaign in 2022, she'd be running against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who narrowly defeated her in the state's hotly contested governor's race in November.

Abrams would have become the first black woman governor in the U.S.

Abrams's campaign, despite being unsuccessful, drew the attention of Democratic donors and activists.