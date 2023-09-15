trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Fetterman to join striking UAW workers in Michigan: ‘I know which side I’m on’

by Steff Danielle Thomas - 09/15/23 9:35 PM ET
by Steff Danielle Thomas - 09/15/23 9:35 PM ET
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks to a vote on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) office announced he will drive from his home in Pennsylvania to an auto plant outside Detroit on Saturday to join the thousands of striking auto workers on the picket line.

“I know which side I’m on. As long as these brave workers continue to walk the picket line, my entire team and I will have their backs,” the freshman senator wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We will support them any way we can until they reach a fair deal.”

The United Auto Workers (UAW) and the “Big Three” automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — failed to reach an agreement before the workers’ contracts expired at midnight on Friday.

The union negotiations were centered on pay increases, shorter work weeks, better retirement benefits, career security and concerns about how a shift toward electric vehicles could affect jobs. A majority of the union members agreed to authorize a strike if the deadline passed without a deal.

“It’s time to decide what side you’re on,” Fetterman wrote. “Are you on the side of the Big 3 CEOs who made $74 million last year & are now claiming they can’t afford to pay their workers? Or are you on the side of the [UAW] workers who build the American cars & trucks we Pennsylvanians drive?”

President Biden, who has campaigned on being pro-union, on Friday acknowledged that the Big Three companies needed to “go further.”

“I believe they should go further. … Record corporate profits, which they have, should be shared by record contracts for the UAW,” Biden said in remarks at the White House.

“No one wants a strike,” he added. “But I respect workers’ rights to use their options under the collective bargaining system and I understand the workers’ frustration.”

Not all workers are slated to strike at once, either.

UAW President Shawn Fain called on three facilities to kick off the “stand up strike” after a deal wasn’t reached.

“This strategy will keep the companies guessing,” he said during a Facebook Live event shortly after the strike began. “It will give our national negotiators maximum leverage and flexibility in bargaining, and if we need to go all out, we will. Everything is on the table.”

Tags auto workers EV Joe Biden John Fetterman UAW UAW strike

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump agitates hush money judge as he seeks to stave off NY trial
  2. Biden and Trump know Kennedy’s VP choice is a game changer
  3. Greene says she won’t take blame if Jeffries becomes Speaker
  4. Judge rules John Eastman should be disbarred over efforts to overturn 2020 ...
  5. Cheney trolls Trump over Bible sale, suggests he read verse on adultery
  6. Trump hush money judge appearing more irritated 
  7. Alina Habba mocks New York AG after appeals court reduces Trump bond
  8. Chris Cuomo rips NBC’s reversal on Ronna McDaniel hiring
  9. Trump lashes out at daughter of hush money trial judge
  10. MyPillow, owned by election denier Mike Lindell, formally evicted from ...
  11. Baltimore bridge collapse: Who are the 6 victims?
  12. Dollar Tree to raise prices again in 2024
  13. Chair says Libertarians are ‘confused’ by RFK Jr.’s VP pick
  14. Biden administration announces $1.5 billion loan for first reopening of a ...
  15. Joe Lieberman, first Jewish vice-presidential nominee of a major party, dies at ...
  16. Andy Kim deals blow to New Jersey Democratic machine
  17. Jean-Pierre criticizes North Carolina radio host over ‘offensive’ Biden ...
  18. Trump says RFK Jr. ‘great for MAGA’ after VP announcement
Load more