McCaskill says she'll never run for elected office again

Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillMissouri GOP Secretary of State launches investigation into Hawley’s time as AG The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by T-Mobile — Congress to act soon to avoid shutdown Schumer gets ready to go on the offensive MORE (D-Mo.) said in an interview published Wednesday that she does not plan to run for elected office again after she leaves the Senate next month.

McCaskill, who lost her re-election bid last month to Sen.-elect Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyTrump says AG pick deserves bipartisan support Missouri GOP Secretary of State launches investigation into Hawley’s time as AG Missouri Republican attorney general calls on Greitens to step down MORE (R-Mo.), told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she intends to remain involved in Democratic politics in other ways, and will focus on a yet-to-be-announced initiative.

“I am not going to disappear,” McCaskill said. “I am going to help and I think I can help in terms of the party recruiting good candidates, being prepared. I envision trying to help teach candidates some of the basics."

The Post-Dispatch reported that her comments quelled any speculation she may run for governor in Missouri.

McCaskill, who raised tens of millions of dollars across multiple campaigns, told the news outlet that she will "never make another phone call" asking for money, calling it a "horrible part of the job."

McCaskill lost her bid for a third term last month against Hawley, who is the state's attorney general. Hawley won the election by 6 percentage points in a state that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Republicans move to block Yemen war-powers votes for rest of Congress Trump says he's considering 10 to 12 contenders for chief of staff Michael Flynn asks judge to spare him from jail time MORE won by roughly 18 points in 2016.

Prior to serving in the Senate, McCaskill held a number of other elected offices. She served in the Missouri state legislature and in the Jackson County, Mo., legislature, and was elected state auditor. She ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor in 2004 before being elected to the Senate for the first time in 2006.