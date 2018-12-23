Durbin signals he will run for re-election

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinSunday shows preview: Washington heads into multi-day shutdown Senate in last-minute talks to find deal to avert shutdown Senators introduce resolution opposing Russian pipeline MORE (Ill.) on Sunday signaled he will likely run for re-election, saying he is raising money and trying to lose weight ahead of a possible 2020 race for a fifth term.

“I can tell people that I’m raising money and trying to lose some weight, that’s usually the first indication that you’re up for re-election,” Durbin said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” when asked about running for another term.

Speculation has swirled around Durbin’s possible retirement since Election Day.

He and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerHouse adjourns without clear path to avert shutdown Trump support group running ads targeting Republicans in border wall vote Michelle Malkin, other conservatives rip Trump over border wall funding MORE (N.Y.) were long seen as rivals to succeed former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidManchin’s likely senior role on key energy panel rankles progressives Water wars won’t be won on a battlefield Poll finds most Americans and most women don’t want Pelosi as Speaker MORE (D-Nev.).

Schumer leapfrogged Durbin to become the Democratic leader and it was speculated that he might want to replace the Illinois lawmaker with a longtime ally, such as Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowCoal supporter Manchin named top Dem on Senate Energy Committee The Hill's Morning Report — Will Trump strike a deal with Chuck and Nancy? This week: Trump, Dems set to meet amid funding fight MORE (D-Mich.), the chairwoman of the Democratic Policy and Communication Center.

Durbin, however, has doggedly worked to push the Democratic message on the Senate floor and in media appearances. He also has emerged as an influential negotiator on issues under the jurisdiction of the Judiciary Committee such as immigration reform.

The No. 2-ranking Democrat in the Senate recently scored a major victory by spearheading the passage of criminal justice reform. President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump defends foreign policy decisions amid personnel resignations Sunday shows preview: Washington heads into multi-day shutdown Lawmakers shrug off shutdown drama MORE signed the legislation into law Friday, one of the biggest bipartisan accomplishments of the 115th Congress.

He reported $1.68 billion in cash on hand in his campaign account at the end of September.